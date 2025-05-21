Why is Axar Patel Not Playing for Delhi Capitals in Crucial IPL 2025 Playoffs Hopes Match vs Mumbai Indians? New Captain Takes Over

Delhi Capitals are missing their regular captain Axar Patel for the IPL 2025 match against Mumbai Indians.

South Africa veteran Faf du Plessis is captaining Delhi Capitals (DC) in their must-win IPL 2025 match against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium. Axar Patel, the regular skipper of Delhi Capitals, is absent from the paying XI.

Why is Axar Patel absent from DC playing XI vs MI?

Faf du Plessis, the Delhi Capitals stand-in skipper, said that Axar Patel is absent for the game against Mumbai Indians due to sickness. “Really sick in the last two days. We’ll miss him today,” Faf du Plessis said at the toss on Wednesday.

Axar Patel has played all 12 games for Delhi Capitals so far. He has scored 263 runs at a strike-rate of 157.49, while having taken just five wickets. The Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals match is a virtual knockout match and Axar Patel’s absence will be a big blow for the Capitals.

Should Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals on Wednesday, the Hardik Pandya-led side will progress to the IPL 2025 playoffs. On the other hand, should Delhi Capitals get the better of Mumbai Indians, then both teams will remain in contention for the fourth and final playoffs spot. Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings have already secured their spots in the IPL 2025 playoffs.

Mumbai Indians are in fourth place with 14 points from 12 matches, whereas Delhi Capitals are in fifth place with 13 points from 12 matches.

MI vs DC playing XIs and impact player subs

Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

Impact Player subs: Karn Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Raj Bawa, Ashwani Kumar, Satyanarayana Raju

Delhi Capitals: Faf du Plessis(c), Abishek Porel(w), Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Madhav Tiwari, Kuldeep Yadav, Dushmantha Chameera, Mustafizur Rahman, Mukesh Kumar.

Impact Player subs: KL Rahul, Sediqullah Atal, Karun Nair, Tripurana Vijay, Manvanth Kumar L

