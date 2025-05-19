News
Why Is David Miller Absent From LSG Playing XI for IPL 2025 Match Against SRH?
indian-premier-league-ipl

Why Is David Miller Absent From LSG Playing XI for IPL 2025 Match Against SRH?

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: May 19, 2025 - 3 min read

David Miller has played all 11 matches prior to this for LSG.

Why Is David Miller Absent From LSG Playing XI for IPL 2025 Match Against SRH?

South Africa’s David Miller is absent from the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) playing XI for the IPL 2025 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Lucknow on Monday. David Miller has played all 11 matches for the Rishabh Pant-led side so far.

Why is David Miller absent from LSG playing XI vs SRH?

David Miller is absent from the Lucknow Super Giants playing XI because New Zealand’s William O’Rourke is making his IPL debut. Will O’Rourke was recently named as a replacement for pacer Mayank Yadav, who has been ruled out of IPL 2025 due to an injury. The 35-year-old Proteas batter, however, is one of the impact player substitutes for Lucknow Super Giants. The visitors had won the toss and opted to field first.

In 11 matches, David Miller has scored just 153 runs at a strike-rate of 127.50. Overall, Miller has scored 3077 runs from 141 in is IPL career, which also includes stints with Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans. This includes one century and 13 half-centuries. Miller was acquired by Lucknow Super Giants for INR 7.50 crore.

LSG in do-or-die situation vs SRH

Lucknow Super Giants face a do-or-die situation against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Monday’s match. Lucknow Super Giants are seventh place with 10 points from 11 games and a loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad will bring down curtains on their IPL 2025 campaign. Even if they win their last two matches, Lucknow Super Giants can only get to 14 points, which will not be enough for them to qualify.

ALSO READ:

Sunrisers Hyderabad, who are in eighth lace with seven points, are already out of IPL playoffs contention. At the time of writing this report, Lucknow Super Giants were 52/0 in 4.1 overs.

LSG vs SRH playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Digvesh Singh Rathi, William ORourke.

Impact Subs: Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahamad, M Siddharth, Shardul Thakur, David Miller.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Kamindu Mendis, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Harsh Dubey, Zeeshan Ansari, Eshan Malinga.

Impact Subs: Mohammad Shami, Atharva Taide, Sachin Baby, Abhinav Manohar, Simarjeet Singh.

Cricket
David Miller
IPL 2025
LSG vs SRH
Lucknow Super Giants
Will O'Rourke
Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

