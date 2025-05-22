Why is Digvesh Singh Rathi not in LSG Playing XI against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025 match?

Digvesh has played all 12 matches so far this season and this is the first match that he is missing.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) spinner Digvesh Singh Rathi is missing from the team’s playing XI to face Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad on Thursday. Digvesh has played all 12 matches so far this season and this is the first match that he is missing.

Why is Digvesh Singh Rathi missing from LSG playing XI vs GT?

Digvesh Singh Rathi was suspended for one match after the controversial incident involving him and Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Abhishek Sharma. Very often this season, Digvesh has brought up his controversial notebook celebration whenever he takes wickets. He did hat celebration once again after he dismissed Abhishek Sharma during SRH’s run chase. Abhishek, however, did not like Digvesh’s action and the two of them got into a heated exchange.

Digvesh was also fined 50 per cent of his match fees and now has received five demierit points this season, leading to his suspension. Abhishek was also reprimanded after he was fined 25 per cent of his match fees along with one demerit point. This was his first offence of the season.

In place of Digvesh, who has taken 14 wickets from 12 matches, all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed has been named in the Lucknow Super Giants playing XI against Gujarat Titans.

Lucknow Super Giants were knocked out of IPL 2025 following a six-wicket loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 19, so now they have only pride to play for.

GT vs LSG playing XIs and impact player subs

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Impact Subs – Sai Sudharsan, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Washington Sundar, Dasun Shanaka.



Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, William O’Rourke.

Impact Subs – Akash Singh, M Siddharth, Ravi Bishnoi, David Miller, Arshin Kulkarni.

