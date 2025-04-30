News
Glenn Maxwell Punjab Kings CSK vs PBKS IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 30, 2025

Why Is Glenn Maxwell Not in Punjab Kings Playing XI for IPL 2025 Clash Against CSK?

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Glenn Maxwell is absent from Punjab Kings playing XI against Chennai Super Kings.

Glenn Maxwell Punjab Kings CSK vs PBKS IPL 2025

Australia’s Glenn Maxwell is absent from the Punjab Kings (PBKS) playing XI for the IPL 2025 match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk on Wednesday.

CSK vs PBKS playing XIs and Impact Player subs

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Deepak Hooda, MS Dhoni(w/c), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana.

Chennai Super Kings Impact Subs: Anshul Kamboj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Jamie Overton.

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer(c), Josh Inglis(w), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Suryansh Shedge, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh.

Punjab Kings Impact Subs: Prabhsimran Singh, Musheer Khan, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Xavier Bartlett, Praveen Dubey.

Why is Glenn Maxwell not playing in CSK vs PBKS match?

Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer confirmed at the toss on Wednesday that Glenn Maxwell misses out of the Chennai Super Kings game due to a fractured finger. Maxwell featured in Punjab Kings’ last IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders, wherein he scored seven runs.

In what comes as a significant blow for Punjab Kings, Glenn Maxwell is not just ruled out of Wednesday’s match, but has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to the injury. “Unfortunate that he’s got a fractured finger (Maxwell). Haven’t decided on a replacement so far,” Shreyas Iyer said.

Punjab Kings won the toss and opted to field against Chennai Super Kings.

ALSO READ:

Glenn Maxwell finishes his IPL 2025 campaign with another mediocre performance with both bat and ball. He managed to score just 48 runs from seven matches while taking four wickets.

Punjab Kings are in fifth place with 11 points from nine matches whereas Chennai Super Kings are languishing in 10th place with four points from nine matches.

