indian-premier-league-ipl

Why Is Jofra Archer Not in Rajasthan Royals Playing XI Against PBKS in IPL 2025 Clash?

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: May 18, 2025 - 2 min read

Rajasthan Royals (RR), who are already out of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) playoffs race, will be without their talismanic pacer Jofra Archer for the clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS) today (May 18). This is because Archer had returned home when the season was paused midway for a week and chose to not return.

Furthermore, it is understood that Archer had suffered a thumb injury during their match against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and is prioritising his fitness. His name has been included in the England ODI squad as well for their three-match series against West Indies, starting May 29.

The England pacer is also hopeful of a Test comeback down the line for England when they lock horns with India in late June and a combination of these factors led to the decision.

In his absence, RR have handed Proteas young pace sensation Kwena Maphaka his first cap for the franchise. The news was confirmed by RR skipper Sanju Samson during the coin toss.

Jofra Archer form in IPL 2025

Jofra ARcher, who made a homecoming to RR in IPL 2025 after playing for them between 2018-21 had an average outing this time around. The England speedster managed 11 wickets in 12 games, at an average of 39.18 and economy of 9.47.

ALSO READ:

RR vs PBKS Playing XIs and Impact Players

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kwena Maphaka, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Madhwal, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Impact Subs: Kumar Kartikeya, Shubham Dubey, Ashok Sharma, Kunal Singh Rathore, Yudhvir Singh Charak

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Mitchell Owen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact Subs: Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harpreet Brar, Praveen Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Musheer Khan

