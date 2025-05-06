News
Kagiso Rababa Gujarat Titans MI vs GT IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: May 6, 2025

Why is Kagiso Rabada Not In Gujarat Titans Playing XI vs Mumbai Indians Despite Clearing Drug Suspension in IPL 2025 Match Today?

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Kagiso Rabada has played just two games so far for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025.

Kagiso Rababa Gujarat Titans MI vs GT IPL 2025

South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada does not feature in Gujarat Titans (GT) playing XI for the IPL 2025 match against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Mumbai on Tuesday. Kagiso Rabada had returned to India after having served a provisional doping suspension. Rabada had tested positive for the usage of a recreational drug and had travelled to South Africa for “personal reasons”.

MI vs GT playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Arshad Khan, Gerald Coetzee, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Gujarat Titans: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Why Kagiso Rabada is absent from GT playing XI vs MI

Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill said that Rabada will need a few more practice sessions and a few games to return to his groove. “Rabada is back (in the squad), but he will need a few practice sessions and a few games to get back in his groove,” Shubman Gill said at the toss.

ALSO READ:

Kagiso Rabada played the matches against Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians at the start of the season and took a wicket each against both the teams. In Rabada’s absence, Mohammed Siraj has led the Gujarat Titans’ pace-bowling lineup along with the likes of Prasidh Krishna and Ishant Sharma. The uncapped Arshad Khan has also played a significant part, having taken three wickets in five matches.

MI, GT fight for IPL playoffs spots

Both Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans are well on course to qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs. Both Mumbai Indians (Third place) and Gujarat Titans (Fourth place) have 14 points each with the five-time champions having played a game more. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (First place, 16 points) lead the IPL 2025 standings with Punjab Kings in second place with 15 points.

At the time of updating this report, Mumbai Indians were 20/1 after 2.2 overs with the hosts having lost Ryan Rickelton. Gujarat Titans had won the toss and opted to field first.

Cricket
Gujarat Titans
Indian Premier League
IPL 2025
Kagiso Rabada
MI vs GT

