Why Is KL Rahul Not Keeping Wickets for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025 Match Against KKR?

KL Rahul is not keeping the wickets for Delhi Capitals against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Veteran cricketer KL Rahul is not keeping the wickets for Delhi Capitals (DC) in their IPL 2025 match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Delhi. Delhi Capitals had earlier won the toss and opted to field against Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday.

Why is KL Rahul not keeping wickets vs KKR?

There is no clear information as to why KL Rahul is not keeping the wickets against Kolkata Knight Riders. While KL Rahul is fielding for the Delhi Capitals, it’s Abishek Porel who is keeping the wickets against the defending champions. It has to be noted that Abushek Porel is also a full-time wicketkeeper.

The Karnataka wicketkeeper-batter, though, has enjoyed a productive run with the bat in IPL 2025 so far. In nine matches, KL Rahul has aggregated 364 runs at a strike-rate of 146.18. This includes three half-centuries, including one each against his former sides Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants.

Abishek Porel, meanwhile, has often played as an impact player. In 10 matches, Abishek Porel has 253 runs at a strike-rate of 153.33.

Delhi Capitals aim to return to winning ways

Delhi Capitals will aim to return to winning ways in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders. The Axar Patel-led side had suffered a six-wicket loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Sunday, which was only their third loss this season. Delhi Capitals are currently in fourth place with 12 points from nine matches.

Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, are in seventh place with seven points from nine matches and will need to win every match from now to have any hopes of qualifying for the playoffs.

