News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Why Is Mayank Yadav Not in LSG Playing XI for Clash Against SRH in IPL 2025?
indian-premier-league-ipl

Why Is Mayank Yadav Not in LSG Playing XI for Clash Against SRH in IPL 2025?

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: May 19, 2025 - 2 min read
Why Is Mayank Yadav Not in LSG Playing XI for Clash Against SRH in IPL 2025?

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pace sensation Mayank Yadav was absent from their playing XI for the must-win clash against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) today (May 19) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

This is because Mayank, who joined the franchise after missing a big chunk of the season due to injury, has once again succumbed to his back issue.

ALSO READ:

LSG vs SRH Playing XIs and Impact Players

LSG: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (capt, wk), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Akash Deep, Ravi Bishnoi, Digvesh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Will O’Rourke

Impact Subs: Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahamad, M Siddharth, Shardul Thakur, David Miller.

SRH: Ishan Kishan (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Kamindu Mendis, Pat Cummins (capt), Harshal Patel, Harsh Dubey, Zeeshan Ansari, Eshan Malinga

Impact Subs: Mohammad Shami, Atharva Taide, Sachin Baby, Abhinav Manohar, Simarjeet Singh.

(More to follow)

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
LSG
LSG vs SRH
Lucknow Super Giants
Mayank Yadav
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Related posts

KKR Set To Release High-Profile Signing Venkatesh Iyer After Subpar IPL 2025 Show

KKR Set To Release High-Profile Signing After Subpar IPL 2025 Show

5:53 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
IPL-Winning KKR Batter Manvinder Bisla Rues Absence of Gautam Gambhir After a Poor IPL 2025 Season

‘He Comes, Team Becomes Champion’: IPL-Winning KKR Batter Rues Absence of Gautam Gambhir After a Poor IPL 2025 Season

KKR are eliminated from the IPL 2025 playoffs after the recent washout against RCB.
5:40 pm
Sreejita Sen
Ricky Ponting on Nehal Wadhera Punjab Kings RR vs PBKS IPL 2025

‘What You Did Was Manage to…’, PBKS Head Coach Ricky Ponting Hails Youngster for Impressive Display in IPL 2025 Match Against Rajasthan Royals

Punjab Kings qualified for the IPL 2025 playoffs on Sunday.
4:52 pm
Vishnu PN
Delhi Capitals (DC) will miss the services of Tristan Stubbs if they reach the IPL 2025 playoffs.

3 Players Who Can Replace Tristan Stubbs at Delhi Capitals for IPL 2025 Playoffs Ft. Former CSK Duo

Delhi Capitals need to win both of their two remaining fixtures to reach the IPL 2025 playoffs.
4:37 pm
Sandip Pawar
MI vs DC IPL 2025 Playoffs Chances Last Spot Knockout

MI vs DC: Virtual Knockout To Decide Final IPL 2025 Playoffs Spot With PBKS Holding An Ace Up Their Sleeve

4:07 pm
CX Staff Writer
Former India Opener Wants Rajasthan Royals to Release Shimron Hetmyer After IPL 2025

Former India Opener Wants Rajasthan Royals to Release 11 Crore Buy After IPL 2025

Rajasthan Royals will play their last IPL 2025 game tomorrow.
3:59 pm
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.