Why Is Mayank Yadav Not in LSG Playing XI for Clash Against SRH in IPL 2025?

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pace sensation Mayank Yadav was absent from their playing XI for the must-win clash against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) today (May 19) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

This is because Mayank, who joined the franchise after missing a big chunk of the season due to injury, has once again succumbed to his back issue.

ALSO READ:

LSG vs SRH Playing XIs and Impact Players

LSG: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (capt, wk), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Akash Deep, Ravi Bishnoi, Digvesh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Will O’Rourke

Impact Subs: Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahamad, M Siddharth, Shardul Thakur, David Miller.

SRH: Ishan Kishan (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Kamindu Mendis, Pat Cummins (capt), Harshal Patel, Harsh Dubey, Zeeshan Ansari, Eshan Malinga

Impact Subs: Mohammad Shami, Atharva Taide, Sachin Baby, Abhinav Manohar, Simarjeet Singh.

(More to follow)

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.