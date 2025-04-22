Why Is Mohit Sharma Not in Delhi Capitals Playing XI Against LSG in IPL 2025?

The news was confirmed by DC skipper Axar Patel during the coin toss.

Delhi Capitals (DC) decided to drop their experienced fast bowler Mohit Sharma for the clash against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025). The news was confirmed by DC skipper Axar Patel during the coin toss.

In Mohit’s place, Sri Lankan quick Dushmantha Chameera comes into the Delhi Capitals Playing XI. The reason behind this can be attributed to the red soil strip being used for the game at the Ekana Stadium. Chameera will provide more pace and bounce over Sharma and can extract the pitch conditions better.

Chameera will be specifically crucial in the death overs to counter the big-hitting LSG finishers in David Miller and Abdul Samad.

Mohit Sharma form in IPL 2025

Mohit Sharma, who was acquired by DC for INR 2.2 crores at the auction, have featured in all the seven games DC have played so far this season before tonight.

However, Mohit hasn’t been able to deliver, picking up just two wickets to his name at a poor average of 105 and an expensive economy of 10.

Playing XI and Impact Player Subs for LSG vs DC

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG Playing XI): Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Abdul Samad, David Miller, Shardul Thakur, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav.

Impact Subs: Ayush Badoni, Mayank Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh.

Delhi Capitals (DC Playing XI): Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Dushmantha Chameera, Mukesh Kumar.

Impact Subs: Delhi Capitals Impact Subs: Jake Fraser McGurk, Sameer Rizvi, Donovan Ferreira, Madhav Tiwari, Tripurana Vijay.

