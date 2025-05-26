Why Is Prabhsimran Singh Not in Punjab Kings Playing XI for IPL 2025 Match Against Mumbai Indians?

Punjab Kings won the toss and opted to field against Mumbai Indians on Monday.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) opener Prabhsimran Singh is absent from his team’s playing XI for the IPL 2025 match against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Jaipur on Monday. Prabhsimran has been one of the most important players for Punjab Kings this season. Punjab Kings won the toss and opted to field against Mumbai Indians on Monday.

Why is Prabhsimran Singh not in PBKS playing XI vs MI?

Prabhsimran Singh is not part of the Punjab Kings playing XI against Mumbai Indians because he is named as one of the impact player substitutes for the game. This means that the opener could likely walk out to bat during Punjab Kings chase.

So far in IPL 2025, Prabhsimran Singh has scored 486 runs from 13 matches at a strike-rate of 170.53. He has scored four half-centuries so far and his highest score is 91 which came against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

His form will be crucial once again when Punjab Kings begin their run chase against Mumbai Indians. Prabhsimran and Priyansh Arya have forged some productive opening partnerships for Punjab Kings. The duo will hope to do the same once again against Mumbai Indians.

At the time of updating this report, Mumbai Indians were 13/0 in 1.3 overs with Ryan Rickelton having got off to an aggressive start, hitting a couple of early boundaries. The winner of this match will seal a top two spot, meaning that they will play Qualifier 1 in Mullanpur.

PBKS vs MI playing XIs and impact player subs

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Kyle Jamieson, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh

Impact player subs: Prabhsimran Singh, Praveen Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Xavier Bartlet, Musheer Khan

Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Impact player subs: Karn Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Raj Bawa, Ashwani Kumar, Satyanarayana Raju.

