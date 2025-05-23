Why Is The RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 Match Today Not Taking Place in Bengaluru?

RCB and SRH will lock horns against each other in an IPL 2025 match in Lucknow on Friday.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are set to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their “home” match of IPL 2025 at Lucknow’s Ekana Cricket Stadium. The RCB vs SRH match was supposed to take place in Bengaluru, but had to be moved out.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have already qualified for the playoffs and will be looking to seal a top two spot. Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, are out of contention for the IPL 2025 playoffs.

Why is the RCB vs SRH match not being held in Bengaluru?

The IPL 2025 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad is not taking place in Bengaluru because of adverse weather conditions. Last week, RCB’s home match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Bengaluru was abandoned due to rain without a ball being bowled.

There have been multiple matches this season which have been washed out due to rain. Because of this, the IPL Governing Council decided to extend the playing hours by one hour. This means that the start of a match can extend up to two hours if needed, instead of the regular one hour.

ALSO READ:

For example, if the match was originally scheduled to begin at 7.30 pm, then a full 20-overs game can begin at latest 9.30 pm in case of an interruption due to rain. It will be only after 9.30 pm when the overs will start getting reduced. Earlier, the cut-off time for a full 20-over night match was 8.30 pm.

In the case of day matches, a full 20 overs match can start at 5.30 pm latest, which is two hours after the original cut-off time of 3.30 pm.

RCB look to consolidate top two, SRH aim to finish off on a high

The Rajat Patidar-led side are in second place with 17 points from 12 matches. Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, are languishing in eighth place with nine points from 12 matches.

After this match, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will face Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow on Tuesday (May 27). Sunrisers Hyderabad will finish their campaign with a match against Kolkata Knight Riders in Delhi on Sunday (May 25).

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.