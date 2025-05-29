News
Why is Tim David Not in RCB Playing XI Despite Jitesh Sharma Confirming Him For PBKS vs RCB Qualifier 1 in IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl

Why is Tim David Not in RCB Playing XI Despite Jitesh Sharma Confirming Him For PBKS vs RCB Qualifier 1 in IPL 2025?

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: May 29, 2025 - 3 min read

Tim David is missing from the playing XI for the PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 match.



Australian big-hitter Tim David is missing from the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) playing XI for the IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mullanpur on Thursday.

Tim David had also missed Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s six-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants a couple of days ago. Royal Challengers Bengaluru stand-in skipper Jitesh Sharma had confirmed that Tim David, along with pacer Josh Hazlewood would be back for the Qualifier 1 match. However, David is absent from the playing XI as well as the impact player substitutes.

Why is Tim David absent from RCB playing XI vs PBKS?

Tim David had sustained a hamstring injury during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s league stage match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 23. It was because of this injury why he was ruled out of the clash against Lucknow Super Giants and also why he is missing the Qualifier 1 against Punjab Kings.

Tim David has scored 187 runs from 12 matches this season, with his best knock of an unbeaten 50 coming against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Bengaluru.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the toss and opted to field first in Mullanpur. Regular skipper Rajat Patidar returned to the lead the three-time finalists in the all-important match.

ALSO READ:

The winner of this match will directly qualify for the IPL 2025 final scheduled for June 3. The loser, on the other hand, will get another chance as they will face the winner of Eliminator in the Qualifier 2 on June 1. Neither Royal Challengers Bengaluru nor Punjab Kings have won the IPL title till date.

PBKS vs RCB playing XIs and impact player subs

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Kyle Jamieson

Punjab Kings Impact Subs: Vijaykumar Vyshak, Praveen Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Musheer Khan, Xavier Bartlett.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Impact Subs: Mayank Agarawal, Rasikh Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Tim Seifert, Swapnil Singh.

Cricket
Indian Premier League
IPL 2025
PBKS vs RCB
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Tim David
