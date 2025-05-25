Why Is Venkatesh Iyer Not Part of KKR Playing XI for IPL 2025 Match Against SRH?

Venkatesh has endured a forgettable IPL 2025 campaign so far, scoring just 142 runs from 11 matches at a strike-rate of 139.22.

All-rounder Venkatesh Iyer is absent from the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) playing XI for the IPL 2025 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Delhi on Sunday. Sunrisers Hyderabad had won the toss and opted to bat against Kolkata Knight Riders, the defending champions who have been knocked out.

Why is Venkatesh Iyer not part of KKR playing XI vs SRH?

Venkatesh Iyer is not part of the Kolkata Knight Riders playing XI for the IPL 2025 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad because he is one of the impact player substitutes. This means that he could feature during Kolkata Knight Riders’ run chase.

However, interestingly, Angkrish Raghuvanshi also features in the Kolkata Knight Riders impact player substitutes, so it remains to be seen as to who will be their impact player come the run chase.

Venkatesh has endured a forgettable IPL 2025 campaign so far, scoring just 142 runs from 11 matches at a strike-rate of 139.22. This includes one fifty.

Earlier in May, Venkatesh had sustained a finger injury while fielding during the game against Rajasthan Royals (RR). The Kolkata Knight Riders team physio then treated Venkatesh Iyer before he walked off the field. He eventually missed Kolkata Knight Riders’ game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) a few days later.

Raghuvanshi, on the other hand, has aggregated 286 runs from 11 matches at a strike-rate of 145.18, including one fifty.

Both KKR and SRH are playing for pride in Delhi with both teams having been knocked out of IPL 2025. While the Ajinkya Rahane-led side are in seventh place wit 12 points from 13 matches, Pat Cummins and Co are in eighth place with 11 points from 13 matches.

KKR vs SRH playing XIs and Impact Player subs

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Anrich Nortje, Varun Chakaravarthy

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w), Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Impact Subs: Mohammad Shami, Harsh Dubey, Sachin Baby, Zeeshan Ansari, Simarjeet Singh.

Kolkata Knight Riders Impact Subs: Anukul Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Spencer Johnson, Luvnith Sisodia.

