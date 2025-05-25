News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Why Is Venkatesh Iyer Not Part of KKR Playing XI for IPL 2025 Match Against SRH?
indian-premier-league-ipl

Why Is Venkatesh Iyer Not Part of KKR Playing XI for IPL 2025 Match Against SRH?

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: May 25, 2025 - 3 min read

Venkatesh has endured a forgettable IPL 2025 campaign so far, scoring just 142 runs from 11 matches at a strike-rate of 139.22.

Why Is Venkatesh Iyer Not Part of KKR Playing XI for IPL 2025 Match Against SRH?

All-rounder Venkatesh Iyer is absent from the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) playing XI for the IPL 2025 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Delhi on Sunday. Sunrisers Hyderabad had won the toss and opted to bat against Kolkata Knight Riders, the defending champions who have been knocked out.

Why is Venkatesh Iyer not part of KKR playing XI vs SRH?

Venkatesh Iyer is not part of the Kolkata Knight Riders playing XI for the IPL 2025 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad because he is one of the impact player substitutes. This means that he could feature during Kolkata Knight Riders’ run chase.

However, interestingly, Angkrish Raghuvanshi also features in the Kolkata Knight Riders impact player substitutes, so it remains to be seen as to who will be their impact player come the run chase.

Venkatesh has endured a forgettable IPL 2025 campaign so far, scoring just 142 runs from 11 matches at a strike-rate of 139.22. This includes one fifty.

Earlier in May, Venkatesh had sustained a finger injury while fielding during the game against Rajasthan Royals (RR). The Kolkata Knight Riders team physio then treated Venkatesh Iyer before he walked off the field. He eventually missed Kolkata Knight Riders’ game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) a few days later.

ALSO READ:

Raghuvanshi, on the other hand, has aggregated 286 runs from 11 matches at a strike-rate of 145.18, including one fifty.

Both KKR and SRH are playing for pride in Delhi with both teams having been knocked out of IPL 2025. While the Ajinkya Rahane-led side are in seventh place wit 12 points from 13 matches, Pat Cummins and Co are in eighth place with 11 points from 13 matches.

KKR vs SRH playing XIs and Impact Player subs

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Anrich Nortje, Varun Chakaravarthy

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w), Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Impact Subs: Mohammad Shami, Harsh Dubey, Sachin Baby, Zeeshan Ansari, Simarjeet Singh.
 Kolkata Knight Riders Impact Subs: Anukul Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Spencer Johnson, Luvnith Sisodia.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Cricket
IPL 2025
KKR
Kolkata Knight Riders
SRH vs KKR
Venkatesh Iyer
Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Related posts

who will finish top two in ipl 2025 playoffs race rcb top two mi top two race

IPL 2025 Top 2 Chances: PBKS vs MI and LSG vs RCB to Decide Final Two Playoffs Spots

7:44 pm
CX Staff Writer
Is MS Dhoni Retiring After IPL 2025? CSK Captain Reveals After Win over Gujarat Titans in Final Game of Season

Is MS Dhoni Retiring After IPL 2025? CSK Captain Reveals After Win over Gujarat Titans in Final Game of Season

8:00 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
First in 5 Years for CSK After KKR Win: Rare Victory Brings Out Shocking Stat About Chennai Super Kings in IPL

Former CSK Player Drops Hint That He Will Be Their Batting Coach After IPL 2025

Chennai Super Kings have managed to outclass Gujarat Titans in the batting department on Sunday
7:15 pm
Samarnath Soory
Gujarat titans gt top 2 chances after csk loss dip ipl 2025 playoffs qualification

Gujarat Titans (GT) Top 2 Chances For Playoffs Dip Massively After Back-to-Back Losses in IPL 2025: Which Teams Have The Best Chance To Top Points Table?

7:09 pm
CX Staff Writer
Mumbai Indians (MI) Top 2 Chances Boosted By Gujarat Titans, RCB and PBKS As IPL 2025 Witnesses Remarkable Turnaround in Results

Mumbai Indians (MI) Top 2 Chances Boosted By Gujarat Titans, RCB and PBKS As IPL 2025 Witnesses Remarkable Turnaround in Results

8:01 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Ravindra Jadeja's 18 Crore Price Tag at CSK Questioned As Mixed IPL 2025 Season Ends

Ravindra Jadeja’s 18 Crore Price Tag at CSK Questioned As Mixed IPL 2025 Season Ends

Ravindra Jadeja has finished IPL 2025 with 301 runs from 14 matches with two fifties to his name.
6:52 pm
Vishnu PN
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.