why is josh hazlewood not in rcb playing xi rcb vs csk ipl 2025 match today
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: May 3, 2025

Why is Josh Hazlewood Not in RCB Playing XI vs CSK in IPL 2025 Match Today? Lungi Ngidi Named Replacement

CX Staff Writer
CX Staff Writer
why is josh hazlewood not in rcb playing xi rcb vs csk ipl 2025 match today

Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the big RCB vs CSK clash with Rajat Patidar giving no real reasons for the exclusion. Lungi Ngidi replaces him in the RCB playing XI.

Josh Hazlewood has been one of the standout performers for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025. With 18 wickets in 10 matches, he’s the second-highest wicket-taker this season and has played a key role in RCB’s resurgence. However, ahead of the much-anticipated clash against Chennai Super Kings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, RCB are yet to confirm if Hazlewood is missing the match due to a niggle.

Josh Hazlewood out and Lungi Ngidi in

Hazlewood could be dealing with a slight niggle and RCB might have decided to rest him as a precautionary measure with the playoffs looming. The Australian pacer has been RCB’s most reliable bowler, especially at the death. His absence will be a big blow to the home side, particularly against a strong CSK batting lineup that thrives on momentum in the powerplay and death overs.

In Hazlewood’s absence, South African seamer Lungi Ngidi has been included in the playing XI. Ngidi hasn’t played a match in IPL 2025 yet and this will be his first appearance of the season against his former side, CSK. His inclusion adds depth to the pace attack but lacks the consistency and control Hazlewood has provided this season.

Hazlewood is expected to be back before the end of the league phase. With RCB in contention for a playoff spot, his fitness will be crucial to their campaign.

ALSO READ:

RCB vs CSK Playing XI

Confirmed RCB XI: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lungi Ngidi, Yash Dayal

Impact Players: Suyash Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Swapnil Singh

Confirmed CSK XI: Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Deepak Hooda, MS Dhoni(w/c), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj, Matheesha Pathirana

Impact Players: Shivam Dube, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Jamie Overton

IPL 2025
RCB vs CSK
Royal Challengers Bengaluru

