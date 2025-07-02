Why Mumbai Indians Will Not Be Able To Retain Jonny Bairstow Ahead of IPL 2026

Jonny Bairstow played two games for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025.
England’s Jonny Bairstow played a couple of games for Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2025. Jonny Bairstow was named as a replacement for fellow countryman Will Jacks, who missed the IPL playoffs because of England commitments. Will Jacks played in the limited-overs series against West Indies in June.
Jonny Bairstow played both the Eliminator against Gujarat Titans as well as the Qualifier 2 match against Punjab Kings (PBKS), with the five-time champions losing the second game.
Against Gujarat Titans, Bairstow scored 47 runs from 22 balls and was involved in an 81-run partnership with Rohit Sharma for the first wicket. In the Qualifier 2 match against Punjab Kings, the 35-year-old scored 38 runs from 22 balls. However, the veteran cricketer’s efforts in that match went in vain as Punjab Kings clinched a five-wicket win.
Jonny Bairstow, however, cannot be retained by Mumbai Indians ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. Now, we take a look at why Mumbai Indians cannot retain Bairstow.
Jonny Bairstow only joined Mumbai Indians as a temporary replacement for Will Jacks in IPL 2025. This was confirmed on May 20, which was after the IPL 2025 season resumed after a one-week suspension due to the political tensions between India and Pakistan which was going on at that time.
Several overseas players including Mitchell Starc and Jake Fraser-McGurk had opted out of the remainder of the tournament ahead of IPL 2025’s resumption because of reasons varying from personal reasons to international commitments. This led to the BCCI introducing the temporary replacement rule.
This meant that IPL franchises could replace an unavailable player with another player who is available. However, unlike the normal replacements, the temporary replacement players will go to the auction pool for IPL 2026.
“Given the non-availability of certain foreign players due to national commitments or personal reasons or any injury or illness, Temporary Replacement Players will be allowed until the conclusion of this tournament,” the IPL had stated in May.
“This decision is subject to the condition that the Temporary Replacement players taken from this point forward will not be eligible for retention in the following year. Temporary Replacement players will have to register for the IPL Player Auction 2026,” added the IPL in their memo.
Jonny Bairstow has played for several teams in the IPL, including Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings. Overall, he has played 52 IPL games and has scored 1674 runs at a strike-rate of 146.07. He has scored nine fifties and two centuries.
