News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Why Mumbai Indians Will Not Be Able To Retain Jonny Bairstow Ahead of IPL 2026
indian-premier-league-ipl

Why Mumbai Indians Will Not Be Able To Retain Jonny Bairstow Ahead of IPL 2026

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: July 2, 2025
3 min read

Jonny Bairstow played two games for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025.

Why Mumbai Indians Will Not Be Able To Retain Jonny Bairstow Ahead of IPL 2026

England’s Jonny Bairstow played a couple of games for Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2025. Jonny Bairstow was named as a replacement for fellow countryman Will Jacks, who missed the IPL playoffs because of England commitments. Will Jacks played in the limited-overs series against West Indies in June.

Jonny Bairstow played both the Eliminator against Gujarat Titans as well as the Qualifier 2 match against Punjab Kings (PBKS), with the five-time champions losing the second game.

Result – t20 – Afghanistan
Afghanistan National T20, 2025
Maiwand Champions MDS

163/8

Pamir Legends PAL

167/7

Pamir Legends beat Maiwand Champions by 3 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Afghanistan
Afghanistan National T20, 2025
Hindukush Strikers HS

148/6

Mahipar Stars MPS

144/10

Hindukush Strikers won by 4 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – test – Saint George’s
Australia tour of West Indies, Test, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
West Indies WI

Australia AUS

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – Colombo
Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025
Sri Lanka SL

244/10

Bangladesh BAN

167/10

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
BCC Spartan BSP

142/4

CC Yullis-MU Trakia CCYMT

127/5

BCC Spartan beat CC Yullis-MU Trakia by 15 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
MUS Akademik Ravens MAR

149/3

Sofia Stars SOST

154/2

Sofia Stars beat MUS Akademik Ravens by 8 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
CC Yullis-MU Trakia CCYMT

120/7

Sofia Stars SOST

122/1

Sofia Stars beat CC Yullis-MU Trakia by 9 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
CC Yullis-MU Trakia CCYMT

119/2

MUS Akademik Ravens MAR

123/3

MUS Akademik Ravens beat CC Yullis-MU Trakia by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
Sofia Stars SOST

101/2

BCC Spartan BSP

99/7

Sofia Stars beat BCC Spartan by 8 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 11:15 AM IST
BSCU All Stars BSAS

Sofia Stars SOST

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 01:15 PM IST
BSCU - MU Plovdiv BMP

BCC Spartan BSP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 03:15 PM IST
BCC Spartan BSP

Sofia Stars SOST

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
BSCU - MU Plovdiv BMP

BSCU All Stars BSAS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 07:15 PM IST
BCC Spartan BSP

BSCU All Stars BSAS

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – United Kingdom
India Under 19 tour of England, 2025
England U19 ENGU19

268/6

India U19 INDU19

137/3

Fixtures Standings
Live – test – United Kingdom
India tour of England, Test, 2025
England ENG

India IND

243/5

Fixtures Standings
Abandoned – t20 – Singapore
Indonesia Women tour of Singapore, 2025
Singapore Womens SIN-W

31/4

Indonesia Women INA-W

Match Abandoned

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Singapore
Indonesia Women tour of Singapore, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Singapore Womens SIN-W

Indonesia Women INA-W

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Magheramason
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
Munster Reds MUR

170/6

Northern Knights (Ireland) NK

152/1

Northern Knights (Ireland) beat Munster Reds by 72 runs (D/L) method

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Magheramason
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
North West Warriors NWW

Leinster Lightning LLG

193/5

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Magheramason
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Leinster Lightning LLG

Munster Reds MUR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Magheramason
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 08:15 PM IST
North West Warriors NWW

Northern Knights (Ireland) NK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Phoenix Cricketers PCR

Thunder Cats B THUB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 10:00 PM IST
Lexus LEX

Team TGS TGS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill
Major League Cricket, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Texas Super Kings TSKS

Washington Freedom WAF

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill
Major League Cricket, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Los Angeles Knight Riders LAKR

MI New York MINY

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
England Women A ENGA-W

New Zealand Women A NZA-W

Fixtures
Live – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
Piton Strikers PTS

Calabash Giants CBG

11/2

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 12:00 AM IST
Whiptail Smashers WTS

Amazonian Warriors AMW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 09:30 PM IST
Iyanola Heritage IYH

Calabash Giants CBG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 12:00 AM IST
Piton Strikers PTS

Amazonian Warriors AMW

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Dindigul
Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025
Dindigul Dragons DID

80/1

Trichy Grand Cholas TGC

140/9

Fixtures Standings

Against Gujarat Titans, Bairstow scored 47 runs from 22 balls and was involved in an 81-run partnership with Rohit Sharma for the first wicket. In the Qualifier 2 match against Punjab Kings, the 35-year-old scored 38 runs from 22 balls. However, the veteran cricketer’s efforts in that match went in vain as Punjab Kings clinched a five-wicket win.

Jonny Bairstow, however, cannot be retained by Mumbai Indians ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. Now, we take a look at why Mumbai Indians cannot retain Bairstow.

Why Mumbai Indians cannot retain Jonny Bairstow for IPL 2026

Jonny Bairstow only joined Mumbai Indians as a temporary replacement for Will Jacks in IPL 2025. This was confirmed on May 20, which was after the IPL 2025 season resumed after a one-week suspension due to the political tensions between India and Pakistan which was going on at that time.

Several overseas players including Mitchell Starc and Jake Fraser-McGurk had opted out of the remainder of the tournament ahead of IPL 2025’s resumption because of reasons varying from personal reasons to international commitments. This led to the BCCI introducing the temporary replacement rule.

ALSO READ:

This meant that IPL franchises could replace an unavailable player with another player who is available. However, unlike the normal replacements, the temporary replacement players will go to the auction pool for IPL 2026.

“Given the non-availability of certain foreign players due to national commitments or personal reasons or any injury or illness, Temporary Replacement Players will be allowed until the conclusion of this tournament,” the IPL had stated in May.

“This decision is subject to the condition that the Temporary Replacement players taken from this point forward will not be eligible for retention in the following year. Temporary Replacement players will have to register for the IPL Player Auction 2026,” added the IPL in their memo.

Jonny Bairstow’s IPL career

Jonny Bairstow has played for several teams in the IPL, including Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings. Overall, he has played 52 IPL games and has scored 1674 runs at a strike-rate of 146.07. He has scored nine fifties and two centuries.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Cricket
IPL 2026
IPL 2026 Auction
Jonny Bairstow
Mumbai Indians
Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Related posts

Jake Fraser-McGurk Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL 2026 auction

3 Teams That Could Target Jake Fraser-McGurk at IPL 2026 Auction if Delhi Capitals Release Him

DC might release him to free some purse ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.
8:02 pm
Darpan Jain
Mohammed Shami SRH IPL 2026 Auction

3 Teams That Could Target Mohammed Shami if SRH Release Him Before IPL 2026 Auction

He delivered his worst IPL season in a decade for Sunrisers Hyderabad.
2:06 pm
Aditya Ighe
Kanishk Chouhan is having a quality time and getting good exposure to alien conditions to develop his game.

India U19 All-Rounder Set To Garner Big Interest in IPL 2026 Auction After Sizzling Performance on England Tour

He is having a quality time and getting good exposure to alien conditions to develop his game.
2:01 pm
Darpan Jain
Nuruddin Mondal IPL 2026 auction

IPL 2026 Auction Set To Witness Bidding War for Latest Bengal Pro T20 League 2025 Fast Bowling Sensation

He has shown supreme control over his lengths, and the 21-year-old specialises in bowling yorkers and bouncers.
9:24 pm
Darpan Jain
Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Shimron Hetmyer continues to impress with his supreme batting expertise in the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025.

Rajasthan Royals Batter Plays Another Match-Winning Knock in MLC 2025, Strengthens Retention Case Before IPL 2026 Auction

He churned out another match-winning knock to bail his team out of troubled waters.
8:36 pm
Darpan Jain
Punjab Kings Star Mitchell Owen On The Cusp Of Rare T20 Record After Brilliant Run of Form, Makes Strong Case for IPL 2026 Retention

Punjab Kings Star On The Cusp Of Rare T20 Record After Brilliant Run of Form, Makes Strong Case for IPL 2026 Retention

He might achieve the record in the upcoming match against the Texas Super Kings.
8:14 pm
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.