News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
RCB Might Consider Releasing Phil Salt Into IPL 2026 Auction Pool.
indian-premier-league-ipl

Why RCB Might Consider Releasing Phil Salt Into IPL 2026 Auction Pool 

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: August 2, 2025
3 min read

Salt made 403 runs in IPL 2025 at a strike rate of 176.

RCB Might Consider Releasing Phil Salt Into IPL 2026 Auction Pool.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) finally broke the curse and clinched their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title earlier this year. Under Head coach Andy Flower and captain Jitesh Sharma, they had a remarkable run in IPL 2025. 

RCB had built a formidable side in the mega auction, bringing in players with clear role clarity. Picking players with specific skill sets instead of focusing on big names was the key to their success in the tournament. 

Looking forward to IPL 2026, RCB will look to retain most of their championship-winning squad. But to strengthen the squad with new signings, they could release a few players in the auction pool. One of those could be Phil Salt

Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
02 Aug 2025, 08:00 PM IST
South Delhi Superstarz SDS

East Delhi Riders EDR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
03 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
North Delhi Strikers NDS

Central Delhi Kings CDK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
03 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Outer Delhi Warriors ODW

New Delhi Tigers NDT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar
ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025
02 Aug 2025, 12:15 PM IST
Sloggers SLG

Pirates PIR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar
ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025
02 Aug 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Gaming CC GCC

Rugby CC RUCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar
ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025
02 Aug 2025, 04:15 PM IST
Sloggers SLG

Gaming CC GCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar
ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025
02 Aug 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Rugby CC RUCC

Pirates PIR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar
ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025
02 Aug 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Sloggers SLG

Rugby CC RUCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar
ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025
02 Aug 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Gaming CC GCC

Pirates PIR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar
ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025
03 Aug 2025, 12:30 AM IST
Sloggers SLG

Pirates PIR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar
ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025
03 Aug 2025, 12:15 PM IST
Gaming CC GCC

Rugby CC RUCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar
ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025
03 Aug 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Sloggers SLG

Gaming CC GCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar
ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025
03 Aug 2025, 04:15 PM IST
Sloggers SLG

Rugby CC RUCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar
ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025
03 Aug 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Gaming CC GCC

Pirates PIR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar
ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025
03 Aug 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Rugby CC RUCC

Pirates PIR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar
ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025
03 Aug 2025, 11:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
02 Aug 2025, 09:00 AM IST
Navarang Club NVR

Gauhati Town Club GTC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
02 Aug 2025, 01:15 PM IST
91 Yards Club 91YC

Guwahati Giants GUG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
03 Aug 2025, 09:00 AM IST
Nabajyoti Club NAJC

City Cricket Club CCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
03 Aug 2025, 01:15 PM IST
Bud Cricket Club BCC

Navarang Club NVR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Tiskre
Gibraltar Women tour Estonia 2025
02 Aug 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Estonia Women EST-W

Gibraltar Women GIB-W

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Tiskre
Gibraltar Women tour of Estonia 2025
02 Aug 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Estonia Women EST-W

Gibraltar Women GIB-W

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Tiskre
Gibraltar Women tour Estonia 2025
03 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Estonia Women EST-W

Gibraltar Women GIB-W

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
02 Aug 2025, 10:30 PM IST
ACE KRM Panthers KRMPS

Fakhr-E-Kashmir FEK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
03 Aug 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Tally Rangers TCC

CECC CEC-A

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
Pahang PHG

Selangor SEL

146/1

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Kuala Lumpur
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
Johor JOR

50/3

Kelantan KELN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
02 Aug 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Putrajaya PUT

Perak PRK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuala Lumpur
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
02 Aug 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Kuala Lumpur KLPR

Sarawak SRAK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
03 Aug 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Melaka MEL

Pahang PHG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuala Lumpur
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
03 Aug 2025, 07:30 AM IST
Selangor SEL

Kelantan KELN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
03 Aug 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Penang PENG

Putrajaya PUT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuala Lumpur
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
03 Aug 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Perak PRK

Sarawak SRAK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – South Mackay
Mackay T20 Championship, 2025
02 Aug 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Rays RAY

Magic MAG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – South Mackay
Mackay T20 Championship, 2025
02 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Chargers CHG

Wolves WOL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – South Mackay
Mackay T20 Championship, 2025
03 Aug 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Marlins MAR

Rockets ROC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Namibia
Namibia T20, 2025
02 Aug 2025, 01:00 PM IST
NPL Bears NPB

Pupkewitz Motors Wildcats PMW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Namibia
Namibia T20, 2025
02 Aug 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Paratus Jets PAJ

Eavion Eagles EAE

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Namibia
Namibia T20, 2025
03 Aug 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Paratus Jets PAJ

Pupkewitz Motors Wildcats PMW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Namibia
Namibia T20, 2025
03 Aug 2025, 05:30 PM IST
NPL Bears NPB

Eavion Eagles EAE

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill
Pakistan tour of West Indies, T20, 2025
03 Aug 2025, 05:30 AM IST
West Indies WI

Pakistan PAK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill
Pakistan tour of West Indies, T20, 2025
04 Aug 2025, 05:30 AM IST
West Indies WI

Pakistan PAK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Tiskre
Switzerland tour of Estonia, 2025
02 Aug 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Estonia ESN

Switzerland SWT

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Tiskre
Switzerland tour of Estonia, 2025
03 Aug 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Estonia ESN

Switzerland SWT

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Tiskre
Switzerland tour of Estonia, 2025
03 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Estonia ESN

Switzerland SWT

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Trinidad and Tobago
USA Women U19 tour of West Indies, 2025
03 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
West Indies Women U19 WIU19-W

United States Of America Women U19 USAU19-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham
World Championship of Legends, 2025
02 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Pakistan Champions PNC

South Africa Champions SAC

Fixtures Standings

The impact of Phil Salt in IPL 2025 

Phil Salt has two back to back title-winning IPL seasons with two different franchises. He was pivotal in both teams’ success. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won the title with him in 2024 but could not retain him due to the mega auction. He hammered 435 runs in that season at an average of 39.54 while striking at 182. 

KKR’s loss was RCB’s gain. He delivered another impactful season, amassing 403 runs at an average of 33.58 and strike rate of 176. He smashed four half-centuries in the season. 

Salt is someone who is naturally aggressive and takes the bowlers on from the get go. His ability to provide fast starts makes a huge difference as teams look to take full advantage of the powerplay restrictions. His partnership with Virat Kohli was outstanding as the pair consistently got them off to flying starts.  

ALSO READ:  

Why RCB might consider releasing Phil Salt ahead of IPL 2026 auction 

Despite all his impact, RCB might look to release him ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. It could be a huge shock but there are compelling reasons they could consider it. 

The biggest reason would be to acquire an India batting talent. There is a good possibility KKR could release Venkatesh Iyer for whom they had spent INR 23.75 crore in the mega auction. Venkatesh had a disastrous IPL 2025 but could be let go of. 

RCB had eyes on him as one of the targets in the mega auction. In fact, they were the losing side in that bidding war against KKR. His stocks are currently low but could still fetch around 12-15 crore in a mini auction. For that, RCB will need to free up the purse. Salt was bought for INR 11.50 crore. Releasing Salt along with a couple of others can give RCB enough purse to go after Venkatesh. 

RCB also have Jacob Bethell in their squad. He is young and has a much better ceiling as a player. They can not continue to bench him as Bethell would ideally want more game-time. Not getting that could result in Bethell seeking an opportunity somewhere else. He was bought for INR 2.60 crore in the mega auction but his stocks are higher than they were at that time. If he doesn’t get opportunities, Bethell could be tempted to part ways with the franchise. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
IPL 2026
IPL 2026 Auction
Jacob Bethell
Phil Salt
RCB
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Venkatesh Iyer
Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

Related posts

How Are RCB Players Performing Around the World Since IPL 2025 Triumph

How Are RCB Players Performing Around the World Since IPL 2025 Triumph

Some players, like Rajat Patidar and Virat Kohli, haven’t played any match since the IPL.
7:48 pm
Sagar Paul
CSK IPL

SRH, CSK And KKR Stars Win Big At The Annual Cricket South Africa Awards

He has been a crucial member of Sunrisers Hyderabad and played a vital role in helping them reach the final during the 2024 edition.
2:41 pm
Ashish Satyam
Punjab Kings Player Shreyas Iyer Shows Interest in Playing Duleep Trophy After ENG vs IND Test Series Snub

Punjab Kings Player Shows Interest in Playing Duleep Trophy After ENG vs IND Test Series Snub

He last donned the Test whites in February 2024.
10:02 am
Sreejita Sen
Former RCB Stars Involved in Heated Battle As South Africa Enter WCL 2025 Final With 1 Run Win Over Australia

Former RCB Stars Involved in Heated Battle As South Africa Enter WCL 2025 Final With 1 Run Win Over Australia

South Africa Champions secured a thrilling one run victory and qualified for the final, where they will face Pakistan Champions.
9:35 am
Sagar Paul
Punjab Kings PBKS Mitch Owen Marcus Stoinis IPL 2026 Auction

Punjab Kings Set To Make Difficult Choice Between Two All-Rounders With One Likely To Go To IPL 2026 Auction Pool

They can retain no more than eight overseas players.
July 31, 2025
Disha Asrani
WI vs AUS IPL 2026 Auction Keacy Carty Jason Holder Shai Hope

3 West Indies Players Who Could Be in High Demand At IPL 2026 Auction

West Indies suffered a 0-5 whitewash in the T20I series vs Australia.
July 31, 2025
Aditya Ighe
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.