Dewald Brevis Chennai Super Kings RCB vs CSK IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: May 4, 2025

‘Why Was He So Late?’, Former India Opener Slams Dewald Brevis for Not Taking Review in Time During RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 Match

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Dewald Brevis was dismissed in controversial fashion during RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 match.

Dewald Brevis Chennai Super Kings RCB vs CSK IPL 2025

Former India opener Virender Sehwag has criticised Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Dewald Brevis for failing to review his dismissal in the IPL 2025 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Saturday. Lungi Ngidi had seemingly dismissed his fellow South African in the 17th over courtesy an LBW.

Lungi Ngidi delivered a knee-high full toss towards middle and leg stump and Brevis ended up missing the shot. He was eventually struck on the pad and Nitin Menon, the on-field umpire eventually gave him out. Brevis then had a long chat with his partner Ravindra Jadeja, but by the time he could ask for a DRS, the timer had run out and the umpires denied him a review. The 22-year-old was dismissed for a first-ball duck.

Ball-tracking showed that while the impact was on umpire’s call, the ball was missing leg stump.

Virender Sehwag on Dewald Brevis’s dismissal

“Only Brevis can tell us why he didn’t take the review in time. Why was he so late? It’s Brevis’ fault, not the umpire’s. The timer is shown on the big screen. He ran for a single and then he went for the second. Don’t you know that the umpire has given you out?,” Sehwag said during a show on Cricbuzz.

“Okay, I understand it was a wrong decision. It was a blunder, it was missing the stump. The DRS is there to get rid of the howlers. As soon as the umpire gave his decision, the timer of 15 seconds started at the ground. It’s okay, we didn’t get to see that on the screen. Why did he take so much time?,” added the 46-year-old.

Brevis’s dismissal proves costly for CSK

Chennai Super Kings eventually lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by two runs after they failed to chase a total of 213. Knocks from teenager Ayush Mhatre (94) and the experienced Ravindra Jadeja (77) went in vain. The duo had forged a 114-run stand for the third wicket. The win took the Rajat Patidar-led side to first place with 16 points from 11 matches.

ALSO READ:

Chennai Super Kings, who are already eliminated, remain in 10th place with four points from 11 matches. Chennai Super Kings are missing their regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was recently ruled out of the rest of the season due to an elbow injury. MS Dhoni is leading the five-time champions in Gaikwad’s absence.

