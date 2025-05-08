Why Was Varun Chakravarthy Fined After the KKR vs CSK Clash in IPL 2025?

The KKR spinner has been fined 25% of his match fees.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bowler Varun Chakravarthy has been fined 25% of his match fees for breaching the Indian Premier League (IPL) “Code of Conduct” during their match against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) last night.

After losing five wickets inside the powerplay, the South African youngster Dewald Brevis stitched a crucial 67-run partnership off 41 balls with Shivam Dube. However, Varun dismissed Brevis in the first delivery of the 13th over, shortly after scoring his half-century.

Varun Chakravarthy fined by IPL

After his dismissal, the KKR spinner gave him a pointed send-off. With this action, he admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.5 in IPL’s Code of Conduct.

“For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding,” read a statement from the IPL.

For his send-off to the Proteas batter, Varun has also been handed a demerit point by the IPL. However, the spinner has accepted the sanction by the match referee.

“Varun Chakaravarthy, Bowler, Kolkata Knight Riders has been fined 25 per cent of his match fees and has also accumulated One Demerit Point for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Chennai Super Kings at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday. Varun Chakaravarthy admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.5 and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction,” read the statement.

KKR out of IPL 2025 playoffs race

The mystery spinner of KKR has had a decent season in the IPL 2025 so far. The 33-year-old has scalped 17 wickets in 12 matches at an impressive economy of seven. However, his team has suffered some tough losses this season.

The defending champions, KKR, are almost out of the IPL 2025 playoffs race with their two-wicket defeat against CSK. They are currently placed sixth in the points table, with five victories in 12 matches.

With their remaining two matches in the league stage, KKR could reach a maximum of 15 points. That will not be enough to seal a slot in the knock-outs. They will next take on the eighth-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad in Uppal on May 10.

