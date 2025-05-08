News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Why Was Varun Chakravarthy Fined After the KKR vs CSK Clash in IPL 2025?
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: May 8, 2025

Why Was Varun Chakravarthy Fined After the KKR vs CSK Clash in IPL 2025?

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

The KKR spinner has been fined 25% of his match fees.

Why Was Varun Chakravarthy Fined After the KKR vs CSK Clash in IPL 2025?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bowler Varun Chakravarthy has been fined 25% of his match fees for breaching the Indian Premier League (IPL) “Code of Conduct” during their match against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) last night.

After losing five wickets inside the powerplay, the South African youngster Dewald Brevis stitched a crucial 67-run partnership off 41 balls with Shivam Dube. However, Varun dismissed Brevis in the first delivery of the 13th over, shortly after scoring his half-century.

Varun Chakravarthy fined by IPL

After his dismissal, the KKR spinner gave him a pointed send-off. With this action, he admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.5 in IPL’s Code of Conduct.

“For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding,” read a statement from the IPL.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 Playoffs Chances: Which Teams Will Qualify For Playoffs? Qualification Scenarios, Percentages and Updated Points Table

For his send-off to the Proteas batter, Varun has also been handed a demerit point by the IPL. However, the spinner has accepted the sanction by the match referee.

“Varun Chakaravarthy, Bowler, Kolkata Knight Riders has been fined 25 per cent of his match fees and has also accumulated One Demerit Point for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Chennai Super Kings at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday. Varun Chakaravarthy admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.5 and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction,” read the statement.

ALSO READ:

KKR out of IPL 2025 playoffs race

The mystery spinner of KKR has had a decent season in the IPL 2025 so far. The 33-year-old has scalped 17 wickets in 12 matches at an impressive economy of seven. However, his team has suffered some tough losses this season.

The defending champions, KKR, are almost out of the IPL 2025 playoffs race with their two-wicket defeat against CSK. They are currently placed sixth in the points table, with five victories in 12 matches.

With their remaining two matches in the league stage, KKR could reach a maximum of 15 points. That will not be enough to seal a slot in the knock-outs. They will next take on the eighth-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad in Uppal on May 10.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube

Chennai Super Kings
Dewald Brevis
IPL 2025
KKR
KKR vs CSK
Kolkata Knight Riders
Varun Chakravarthy

Related posts

Will Marcus Stoinis Make PBKS Playing XI vs Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025 Match Today?

Stoinis has played short but effective innings in IPL 2025
4:35 pm
Samarnath Soory
PBKS vs MI Dharamsala to Ahmedabad IPL 2025

PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Match Likely to be Shifted to Neutral Venue Amid Dharamsala Airport Shutdown

This clash is scheduled for May 11.
3:21 pm
Disha Asrani
Rajasthan Royals Bring Back Former Proteas Recruit As Sandeep Sharma’s Replacement for Remainder of IPL 2025

Rajasthan Royals Bring Back Former Proteas Recruit As Sandeep Sharma’s Replacement for Remainder of IPL 2025

Sandeep is out with a fractured finger.
3:40 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
PBKS vs DC Playing 11 Today IPL 2025 Match

PBKS vs DC Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Today IPL 2025 Match

A win in this match for PBKS will further boost their chances of qualifying for the playoffs.
2:39 pm
Sagar Paul
PBKS vs DC top captaincy picks for Match 58 of the IPL 2025.

Top Captaincy Picks for PBKS vs DC Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 58 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Top captaincy candidates for the IPL 2025 Match 58 between PBKS and DC
2:12 pm
Sandip Pawar
PBKS vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Punjab Kings know the conditions better in Dharamsala and have a better bowling attack, so they should win.

PBKS vs DC Dream11 Prediction Today Match 58 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

11:26 am
Darpan Jain
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.