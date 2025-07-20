5 Players From WI vs AUS T20Is Who Could Hit Headlines In IPL Trade News And At IPL 2026 Auction Ft. Former RCB Duo

The bilateral series will begin on July 21.
West Indies are set to host Australia for a five-match T20I series, starting on July 21. Previously, the visitors dominated the recent three Test fixtures to claim the series with a score line of 3-0. With the series approaching, let’s look at five players who could grab attention in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 trade news and player auction.
The Australian all-rounder once again had a poor season for the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL 2025. He scored only 48 runs at a dismal strike rate of 97.96 and took four wickets at an economy of 8.46 in seven matches. There are low chances of PBKS retaining the Australian player ahead of the upcoming season.
Notably, Maxwell has had only two 500-plus seasons in his 13-year-long IPL career so far. The first came in 2014, when PBKS (then Kings XI Punjab) qualified for their maiden IPL Final, while the second came in his debut season for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2021. If the 36-year-old could put up a brilliant show in the upcoming series, teams like Gujarat Titans (GT) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), which lack an overseas power-hitting option, might look to include him ahead of the IPL 2026.
161/5
213/4
109/8
113/4
Malaysia beat Samoa by 6 wickets
–
–
105/1
139/7
–
–
72/4
104/4
DJK Munich Women beat Western Warriors Women by 32 runs
2/0
45/4
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
Match abandoned due to rain
–
–
–
–
–
–
24/0
23/10
Rwanda Women beat Lesotho Women by 10 wickets
170/4
47/2
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
188/4
187/5
Band-e-Amir Dragons beat Mis Ainak Knights by 6 wickets
–
78/1
–
–
–
–
–
263/4
–
–
Match has been called off
–
–
–
–
The Australian opener was in a fierce form in his debut IPL season for the Delhi Capitals (DC) last year. He notched up 330 runs in nine matches at a blazing strike rate of 234.04. However, coming into this edition, the 23-year-old lost his form and could put up only 55 runs in six matches at a poor strike rate of 105.77.
DC have already tried three batters in the opening slot, in the form of star wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul, vice-captain Faf du Plessis and youngster Abhishek Porel in the IPL 2025. They may release McGurk and continue with the same opening options in the next season. However, the batter has had a solid season in the recently concluded Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 with 275 runs in 11 matches at a strike rate of 169.75. He would also want to replicate the same in the WI vs AUS T20I series, to increase his chances for IPL 2026.
The Australian all-rounder missed the last IPL season due to a stress fracture in his lower back. Previously, he had a brilliant debut season with the Mumbai Indians (MI) with 452 runs at a fiery strike rate of 160.28. He also scalped six wickets at an economy of 9.50 in 16 fixtures in the IPL 2023. Last year with RCB, Green put up 255 runs at a strike rate of 143.26 and bagged 15 wickets at an impressive economy of 8.62.
After recovering from the setback, the 26-year-old would look to produce some noteworthy performances to attract the attention of the IPL franchises. If he could continue his brilliant touch from the red-ball format into this series, teams like PBKS and GT may show interest in roping in the player at the IPL 2026 auction.
ALSO READ:
The West Indies big-hitter endured a tough outing for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the latest IPL season. With four botched chases to his name and a huge price tag of INR 11 crore, the Royals management is unlikely to retain him ahead of the next season.
However, the Caribbean star quickly turned it around in MLC 2025 to become the sixth-highest run-scorer of the tournament. He amassed 340 runs in eight fixtures at an astonishing strike rate of 209.87. He also powered his team, Seattle Orcas, to three successive wins with his consecutive unbeaten knocks of 97*(40), 64*(26), and 78*(37), respectively. If he continues his blazing form, he may propel the IPL franchises to trade or acquire the batter ahead of the next IPL season.
This West Indies spinner may attract IPL franchises after developing a new and rare skill of simultaneously bowling finger and wrist spin. Though the player has participated in several T20 leagues, including the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and the Global Super League (GSL), he is yet to feature in the IPL.
Moreover, his ability to strike well with the bat could be an additional advantage for the IPL teams. He has bagged seven wickets in four innings, including a best performance of 3/9, in the recent GSL 2025. The 30-year-old also scalped 32 wickets for the West Indies at an economy of 7.62. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and RR might look to acquire Motie in the IPL 2026 auction, based on his performance in the upcoming West Indies vs Australia T20I series.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.
Hong Kong beat Singapore by 52 runs