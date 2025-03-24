News
+18 | Play Responsibly | Commercial Content | T&Cs apply
Last updated: March 24, 2025

Will Bhuvneshwar Kumar Play the CSK vs RCB Game in IPL 2025? Franchise Shares Hint on Social Media

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

He missed the opening match against KKR due to a minor injury.

Will-Bhuvneshwar-Kumar-Play-the-CSK-vs-RCB-Game-in-IPL-2025-Franchise-Shares-Hint-on-Social-Media

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) brought back the star seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar in their squad by spending INR 10.75 crore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega-auction. He was released by the Sunrisers Hyderabad after a long stint of 10 years.

Bhuvneshwar played two editions in the red and black kit after his IPL debut in 2009. After a gap of 14 years, he is set to represent his former team again. However, due to a minor injury, he missed the opening match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on March 22.

Will Bhuvneshwar Kumar Play Against CSK in IPL 2025?

In a recent post on RCB’s social media accounts, the franchise wrote an interesting copy ahead of their mega-clash against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

It reads, “Bhuvi will be swinging back into action sooner and bolder than ever!”

Fans have taken this as a hint from the management that the veteran will be taking the field against the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led team.

The Bengaluru franchise has struggled to win against CSK at their home. Interestingly, RCB has only managed to beat them just once in Chennai, dating back to the inaugural edition in 2008.

Moreover, Bhuvneshwar Kumar also does not have good stats against CSK. The 35-year-old has an impressive economy rate of 6.90 against Chennai but he has only scalped 13 wickets in 20 matches at an average of 39.46.

ALSO READ:

RCB and CSK in IPL 2025

Both teams have won their first match in the tournament. RCB, led by their new captain Rajat Patidar, claimed a comprehensive seven-wicket win against the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders. The IPL opener took place at Eden Gardens on March 22.

On the other hand, CSK played against their fellow five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians on March 23. The Men in Yellow registered a four-wicket victory over them in Chepauk.

CSK will host RCB on March 28.

