News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Will Jos Buttler Play Gujarat Titans’ IPL 2025 Eliminator Against Mumbai Indians
indian-premier-league-ipl

Will Jos Buttler Play Gujarat Titans’ IPL 2025 Eliminator Against Mumbai Indians?

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: May 29, 2025 - 2 min read

Jos Buttler has scored 538 runs from 14 matches at a strike-rate of 163.03, including five half-centuries.

Will Jos Buttler Play Gujarat Titans’ IPL 2025 Eliminator Against Mumbai Indians

Gujarat Titans (GT) will lock horns against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Eliminator of IPL 2025 at Mullanpur on Friday. Gujarat Titans had finished the league stage in third place with 18 points from 14 matches, whereas Mumbai Indians ended in fourth place with 16 points from 14 matches.

The winner of this match will get one more shot at qualifying for the final, whereas the loser, as the name suggests, will be eliminated. Whoever wins this match will take on the loser of Thursday’s Qualifier 1 between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Ahmedabad on Sunday (June 1).

Gujarat Titans’ top three that consist of skipper Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler have fired on all cylinders this season. The trio have a combined tuns tally of 1866 runs, with Sai Sudharsan (679 runs) scoring a majority of those.

Will Jos Buttler play the GT vs MI Eliminator?

It goes without saying that Gujarat Titans are certainly one of the favourites to lift the IPL trophy this time, having previously done so in their maiden season in 2022. However, the Shubman Gill-led side have suffered a major setback with England wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler set to miss the IPL 2025 playoffs. He will miss the playoffs because of international commitment.

ALSO READ:

England are currently involved in a limited-overs series against West Indies at home, with the first ODI already underway in Birmingham.

Jos Buttler finishes IPL 2025 having scored 538 runs from 14 matches at a strike-rate of 163.03, including five half-centuries. The 24-year-old’s highest score this season was an unbeaten 97 against Delhi Capitals.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Cricket
GT vs MI
Gujarat Titans
Indian Premier League
IPL 2025
Jos Buttler
Mumbai Indians
Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Related posts

[WATCH] Jitesh Sharma’s Unreal One-Handed Stunner Puts Final Nail in the Coffin for PBKS in IPL 2025 Qualifier1 Against RCB

9:25 pm
Chandra Moulee Das

‘RCB Does the Right Thing’: Netizens Overjoyed As Punjab Kings All Out for 101 in IPL 2025 Qualifier 1

Royal Challengers Bengaluru saw off Punjab Kings for 101 in the Qualifier 1 if IPL 2025.
9:22 pm
Vishnu PN

[WATCH] Suyash Sharma’s ‘I Am Here’ Celebration After Cleaning Up Shashank Singh As PBKS Collapse Against RCB in IPL 2025 Qualifier 1

8:50 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Why is Tim David Not in RCB Playing XI Despite Jitesh Sharma Confirming Him For PBKS vs RCB Qualifier 1 in IPL 2025

Why is Tim David Not in RCB Playing XI Despite Jitesh Sharma Confirming Him For PBKS vs RCB Qualifier 1 in IPL 2025?

Tim David is missing from the playing XI for the PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 match.
7:37 pm
Vishnu PN
Yuzvendra Chahal is again absent from Punjab Kings’ playing XI in Qualifier 1 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Why Is Yuzvendra Chahal Not in Punjab Kings Playing XI for PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1?

He has not been playing the last few games for the Kings, who are looking to seal their spot in the final.
8:24 pm
Darpan Jain
PBKS vs RCB Playing 11 IPL 2025 Match Qualifier 1

PBKS vs RCB Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Today IPL 2025 Match Qualifier 1

Both teams are expected to make some changes for this important match.
7:22 pm
Sagar Paul
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.