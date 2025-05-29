Will Jos Buttler Play Gujarat Titans’ IPL 2025 Eliminator Against Mumbai Indians?

Jos Buttler has scored 538 runs from 14 matches at a strike-rate of 163.03, including five half-centuries.

Gujarat Titans (GT) will lock horns against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Eliminator of IPL 2025 at Mullanpur on Friday. Gujarat Titans had finished the league stage in third place with 18 points from 14 matches, whereas Mumbai Indians ended in fourth place with 16 points from 14 matches.

The winner of this match will get one more shot at qualifying for the final, whereas the loser, as the name suggests, will be eliminated. Whoever wins this match will take on the loser of Thursday’s Qualifier 1 between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Ahmedabad on Sunday (June 1).

Gujarat Titans’ top three that consist of skipper Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler have fired on all cylinders this season. The trio have a combined tuns tally of 1866 runs, with Sai Sudharsan (679 runs) scoring a majority of those.

Will Jos Buttler play the GT vs MI Eliminator?

It goes without saying that Gujarat Titans are certainly one of the favourites to lift the IPL trophy this time, having previously done so in their maiden season in 2022. However, the Shubman Gill-led side have suffered a major setback with England wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler set to miss the IPL 2025 playoffs. He will miss the playoffs because of international commitment.

England are currently involved in a limited-overs series against West Indies at home, with the first ODI already underway in Birmingham.

Jos Buttler finishes IPL 2025 having scored 538 runs from 14 matches at a strike-rate of 163.03, including five half-centuries. The 24-year-old’s highest score this season was an unbeaten 97 against Delhi Capitals.

