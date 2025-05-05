Will Josh Hazlewood and Phil Salt Return For RCB in Their Next Fixture vs LSG in IPL 2025?

Josh Hazlewood and Phil Salt have missed out due to injury and illness respectively.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) duo of Josh Hazlewood and Phil Salt will reportedly be fit and available for the team’s next IPL 2025 match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Friday ( May 9).

Update on Josh Hazlewood and Phil Salt

An “RCBXTRA” official “X” handle confirmed the development. “Both Josh Hazlewood and Phil salt will be fit and available for our next game vs LSG,” said the post. Both josh Hazlewood and phil salt will be fit and available for our next game vs LSG — RCBXTRA (@RCBXTRAOFFICIA) May 5, 2025

Josh Hazlewood had missed RCB’s last match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) due to a shoulder niggle whereas Phil Salt has missed the last couple of matches due to an illness.

Both the players have played crucial roles in Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s impressive run in IPL 2025 so far. The Australia pacer has taken 18 wickets from 10 matches whereas the England batter has scored 239 runs from nine matches, including two fifties.

Dinesh Karthik hopeful of duo’s quick return

Royal Challengers Bengaluru mentor Dinesh Karthik was hopeful of the duo’s quick return to action. “Fingers crossed. We’re hopeful to have Phil Salt and Hazlewood back for the next game,” he had told Star Sports.

Jacob Bethell played in place of Salt against Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings. He scored a half-century against the MS Dhoni-led side. Lungi Ngidi replaced Josh Hazlewood for the game against the Yellow Brigade. The South African pacer finished with figures of 3/30 from four overs.

The Rajat Patidar-led side currently lead the IPL 2925 standings with 16 points from 11 matches. They recently completed a rare double over arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) with a two-run win in Bengaluru.

Lucknow Super Giants, who are also fighting for a spot in the IPL 2025 playoffs, will host Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday. The Rishabh Pant-led side are in seventh place with 10 points from 11 matches.

