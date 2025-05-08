Will Marcus Stoinis Make PBKS Playing XI vs Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025 Match Today?

Stoinis has played short but effective innings in IPL 2025

Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis might have scored just 82 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 from eight matches, but the Punjab Kings all-rounder’s contribution has been vital to his team’s playoffs chances.

For example, in the previous match against his former side Lucknow Super Giants, Stoinis scored a six and a four in his 15 not out off 5 balls which made a big difference in PBKS defending a target of 237 successfully.

Marcus Stoinis To Be In Playing XI For PBKS vs DC

The 35-year-old will most likely continue in the playing XI in Thursday’s clash against other playoffs contenders Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala.

Stoinis had replaced young Mumbai all-rounder Suryansh Shedge against LSG. With the high-altitude placement of the ground offering plenty of movement, Stoinis will also be entrusted with the ball for an over or more.

While there is speculation over Punjab Kings hosting their next matches at the HPCA Stadium due to border tensions with Pakistan, both DC and PBKS being already there will see Thursday’s tie take place as per the schedule.

PBKS And DC’s Playoffs Chances

Punjab Kings need not and cannot do things too differently as they go for the final three matches of the league campaign. They need to beat DC, then another playoffs contender Mumbai Indians on Sunday and finally end it with an away win against Rajasthan Royals, against whom they have shared a storied history.

Punjab Kings are currently third in the table with 15 points from 11 matches, but can be leapfrogged by other teams below them.

Shreyas Iyer’s side have suffered a big blow in their top-four run when their reverse fixture against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders was washed out due to a thunderstorm.

KKR’s Wednesday defeat to bottom-placed Chennai Super Kings has eliminated them from the race which meant the shared point can hurt only Punjab Kings.

Delhi Capitals meanwhile, have fallen on the wayside despite winning four of their first five matches. Just like Punjab Kings, they also had the misfortune of seeing a match against an eliminated Sunrisers Hyderabad being washed out.

As a result, Axar Patel’s men are fifth in the table and need to beat their playoffs rivals in the remaining four matches.

