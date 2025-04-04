News
MS Dhoni captain Chennai Super Kings CSK vs DC IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 4, 2025

Will MS Dhoni Captain Chennai Super Kings in the CSK vs DC Match in IPL 2025?

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

MS Dhoni has scored 71 runs from four matches so far in IPL 2025.

MS Dhoni captain Chennai Super Kings CSK vs DC IPL 2025

MS Dhoni could captain Chennai Super Kings (CSK) once again in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The five-time champions have sustained significant blow ahead of Chennai Super Kings’ IPL 2025 match against Delhi Capitals on Saturday. Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad suffered an elbow injury during Chennai Super Kings’ match against Rajasthan Royals on March 30.

Gaikwad was facing pacer Tushar Deshpande in the second over of Chennai Super Kings’ run chase, which is when he sustained the injury. Gaikwad, however, went on to score 63 runs from 44 balls but his knock went in vain as Chennai Super Kings lost the match by six runs.

MS Dhoni to lead in CSK vs DC IPL 2025 Game?

Ruturaj Gaikwad is carrying an injury concern and might miss Sunday’s fixture against Delhi Capitals. He picked up the issue after taking a hit on his elbow while attempting a stroke against Tushar Deshpande during CSK’s recent match against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati. His availability remains uncertain for the upcoming game.

A few fans have also speculated on social media that MS Dhoni could captain Chennai Super Kings against Delhi Capitals. “We might see captain MS Dhoni leading CSK once again tomorrow,” wrote one fan.

Ruturaj Gaikwad in doubt for Delhi Capitals game, confirms Michael Hussey

Michael Hussey also confirmed that Gaikwad is uncertain for the game in the pre-match press conference.

“Ruturaj Gaikwad’s participation in tomorrow’s game will depend on how well he recovered. He is still sore and we would take a call as to how he bats in the nets today. If he doesn’t play, not sure who will lead. But there is a strong chance that a young wicketkeeper might fill in,” said Hussey during the pre-match press conference on match eve.

ESPNCricinfo reported that Dhoni could take over as captain if Gaikwad isn’t fit. Hussey also hinted the same in the press conference.

“I’m not sure, actually. I don’t think we’ve actually thought about that [captaincy] too much. Well, I haven’t thought about it too much. I’m sure Stephen Fleming (CSK head coach) and Rutu have thought about that. But we’ve got some young guy coming through. He’s behind the stumps. Maybe he can do a good job. I’m not sure. He’s got a bit of experience in the role, so maybe he could do it. But I’m not exactly sure, to be honest.”

Another fan felt that Ruturaj Gaikwad could come in as an impact player against Delhi Capitals. “Can we see MS Dhoni as the captain one more time if Ruturaj has to start as impact player due to injury?,” the fan wrote with Sanju Samson another prominent IPL captain to have done this recently. Prasanna Raman, a Level 3 certified coach and former RCB analyst, gave a subtle hint at the Jharkhand cricketer possibly leading Chennai Super Kings on Saturday. “Looks like it. But you never know,” he wrote on “X.

MS Dhoni as captain: Huge IPL success with CSK

MS Dhoni, who has been with Chennai Super Kings since the inaugural IPL season in 2008, has led the franchise to five titles. Chennai Super Kings’ latest title came in 2023, when they beat Gujarat Titans (GT) in the final. Ruturaj Gaikwad took over as CSK skipper ahead of IPL 2024, but the Men in Yellow endured a fifth place finish as they narrowly missed out on the playoffs.

CSK have had only few captains with only Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja and Gaikwad himself having captained CSK aside from Dhoni. Dhoni was last captain of the team in the IPL final in 2023, where CSK went on to win the title.

ALSO READ:

Ruturaj Gaikwad has been a pivotal batter in the Chennai Super Kings’ top-order, having scored fifties against Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals. MS Dhoni’s role with the bat this season has been limited, often coming out to bat down the order. The 43-year-old has scored 71 runs from four matches so far. Chennai Super Kings are languishing in eighth place with two points from three matches.

