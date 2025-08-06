News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
indian-premier-league-ipl

Another LSG Pacer Falls Injured Ahead Of Test Match, IPL 2026 Retention Hangs in The Balance

Ashish Satyam
Ashish Satyam
Last updated: August 6, 2025
3 min read

He scalped three wickets for 28 runs in 10 overs in the first Test against Zimbabwe. 

The New Zealand team has suffered a major blow as their star pacer Will O’Rourke has been ruled out of the second Test match against Zimbabwe after he sustained a back injury. The right-arm pacer faced some stiffness in his back on Day 3 of New Zealand’s nine-wicket victory in the first Test last week.

Upcoming – t20 – South Mackay
India A Women tour of Australia, T20, 2025
07 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Australia A Women AUSA-W

India A Women INDA-W

Fixtures
Live – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
New Delhi Tigers NDT

8/0

East Delhi Riders EDR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
06 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
North Delhi Strikers NDS

Outer Delhi Warriors ODW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
07 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Purani Delhi 6 PD

West Delhi Lions WDL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
07 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Central Delhi Kings CDK

South Delhi Superstarz SDS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Croatia
ECN Croatia-Cyprus, T20I 2025
07 Aug 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Croatia CRO

Cyprus CYP

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Croatia
ECN Croatia-Cyprus, T20I 2025
07 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Croatia CRO

Cyprus CYP

Fixtures
Toss – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
06 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Wimbledon WIM

London County Cricket LCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
06 Aug 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Kreative Sports XI KSP

London County Cricket LCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
06 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Wimbledon WIM

CFS Pinnacle Pro CPP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
06 Aug 2025, 08:45 PM IST
CFS Pinnacle Pro CPP

Kreative Sports XI KSP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
06 Aug 2025, 10:45 PM IST
Wimbledon WIM

Kreative Sports XI KSP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
07 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
07 Aug 2025, 04:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
07 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
07 Aug 2025, 08:45 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
06 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Surrey SURR

Leicestershire LEI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
06 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Middlesex MID

Somerset SOM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
07 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Sussex SUSS

Kent KENT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Neath
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
07 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Glamorgan GLAM

Derbyshire DER

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
07 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Nottinghamshire NOT

Worcestershire WOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
07 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Hampshire HAM

Essex ESS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Stockholms län
France tour of Sweden 2025
07 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Sweden SWE

France FRA

Fixtures
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
Gauhati Town Club GTC

65/9

Guwahati Giants GUG

69/1

Guwahati Giants beat Gauhati Town Club by 9 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
Bud Cricket Club BCC

City Cricket Club CCC

49/5

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
07 Aug 2025, 09:00 AM IST
91 Yards Club 91YC

Navarang Club NVR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
07 Aug 2025, 01:15 PM IST
Nabajyoti Club NAJC

Gauhati Town Club GTC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
06 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Kuwait Swedish KUMS

CECC CEC-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
07 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
Phoenix Cricketers PCR

Bader & Nie Cricket Club BNC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
07 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Bihar CC BCC

Gujrat Cricket Club GUJCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
08 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
ACE KRM Panthers KRMPS

Khan Zalmi Kings KZK

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
Selangor SEL

211/2

Melaka MEL

85/10

Selangor beat Melaka by 126 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kuala Lumpur
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
Johor JOR

128/4

Pahang PHG

127/8

Johor beat Pahang by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
Perak PRK

198/7

Penang PENG

20/0

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Kuala Lumpur
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
Kuala Lumpur KLPR

245/2

Putrajaya PUT

11/2

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Bengaluru
Maharani Trophy, 2025
Hubli Tigers Women HTW

163/5

Mangalore Dragons Women MDW

128/8

Hubli Tigers Women beat Mangalore Dragons Women by 35 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Bengaluru
Maharani Trophy, 2025
Shivamogga Lioness Women SHLW

Mysore Warriors Women MWW

24/0

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru
Maharani Trophy, 2025
07 Aug 2025, 09:45 AM IST
Bengaluru Blasters Women BBW

Hubli Tigers Women HTW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru
Maharani Trophy, 2025
07 Aug 2025, 01:45 PM IST
Mysore Warriors Women MWW

Mangalore Dragons Women MDW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – test – Bulawayo
New Zealand tour of Zimbabwe, Test, 2025
07 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Zimbabwe ZIM

New Zealand NZ

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin
Pakistan Women tour of Ireland, 2025
06 Aug 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Ireland Women IRE-W

Pakistan Women PAK-W

Fixtures
Upcoming – 100-ball – Manchester
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
06 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Manchester Originals MAO

Southern Brave SOB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
07 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Northern Superchargers NOS

Welsh Fire WEF

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Manchester
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
06 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Manchester Originals Women MOW-W

Southern Brave Women SBW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
07 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Northern Superchargers Women NOS-W

Welsh Fire Women WFW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Stockholms län
Viking Cup, 2025
07 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Austria AUST

Norway NOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Stockholms län
Viking Cup, 2025
07 Aug 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Sweden SWE

France FRA

Fixtures Standings

As a result, he has been sent home for further medical consultation. Left-arm fast bowler Ben Lister has been added to the squad as a replacement. 

The Black Caps are currently on a two-Test tour of Zimbabwe. They recorded a convincing nine-wicket win in the first match, and the second Test is slated to begin on August 7. New Zealand regular captain Tom Latham also missed the first Test due to a shoulder problem. 

Mitchell Santner then chipped in as a leader, and it remains to be seen whether Latham will recover in time for the upcoming match. 

Jacob Oram Gives Update On Injured Will O’Rourke

New Zealand bowling coach Jacob Oram said they are hopeful O’Rourke would recover soon. 

“We are hopeful it’s nothing too serious. When he’s so important to our side for the next six to eight months but also next year with all the Test cricket, we’ve got some big tours, we need to make sure we look after the big guy and make sure that he’s okay. So we have our fingers crossed for him and hopefully he’ll be back on the park soon,” New Zealand bowling coach Jacob Oram said.

ALSO READ:

O’Rourke managed to bowl 13 overs without success in the first innings of the first Test, but came all guns blazing in the second innings. He scalped three wickets for 28 runs in 10 overs in the first Test against Zimbabwe. 

Will O’Rourke IPL 2025 Stats

Over the years, O’Rourke has been performing consistently, be it any format. The 23-year-old was roped in by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as a replacement for the injured Mayank Yadav during the IPL 2025. He got a chance to play in a total of three games, where he collected six wickets at an economy rate of 12.77 for the Lucknow-based franchise. It would be interesting to see whether the franchise would retain him or not.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2026
LSG
Lucknow Super Giants
Will O'Rourke
ZIM vs NZ
Ashish Satyam
Ashish Satyam

Related posts

Vidarbha Appoints Former RCB Player As Batting Consultant Ahead of 2025–26 Domestic Season

Vidarbha Appoints Former RCB Player As Batting Consultant Ahead of 2025–26 Domestic Season

Vidarbha enjoyed a remarkable 2024-2025 domestic season across all formats.
12:57 pm
Sagar Paul
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Sam Curran churned out an all-round performance in the opening fixture of The Hundred 2025.

CSK Favourite Credits Former Franchise Legend After Impressive Showing in the Hundred Opening Game, Pushes for IPL 2026 Retention

He contributed with both bat and ball, proving his worth in this format again.
12:25 pm
Darpan Jain
Punjab Kings Star Lockie Ferguson Commits To Playing International Cricket for New Zealand Despite Rejecting Central Contract

Punjab Kings Star Commits To Playing International Cricket Despite Rejecting Central Contract

He scalped five wickets in four matches before being ruled out of the IPL 2025 with a leg injury.
11:06 am
Sreejita Sen
There have been high speculations about Sanju Samson moving to either the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) or Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Massive Update on Sanju Samson Amidst Trade Rumours, Rajasthan Royals Take a Decision Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

Several reports suggest he would join either the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) or Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) via a trade deal.
11:18 am
Darpan Jain
Gujarat Titans Star Rediscovers Form Ahead of IPL 2026 Retention

Gujarat Titans Star Rediscovers Form Ahead of IPL 2026 Retention

Since the conclusion of IPL 2025, he has been gaining some form, which is a very good sign for both him and Gujarat Titans.
9:54 am
Sagar Paul
Jamie Overton IPL 2026 auction target CSK release

3 Teams That Could Target Jamie Overton At IPL 2026 Auction if CSK Release Him

The English all-rounder has represented a lot of T20 league franchises.
7:53 am
Amogh Bodas
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.