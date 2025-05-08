Will PSL Match Today Go Ahead After Suspected Drone Attack on Rawalpindi Stadium?

The Pakistan Cricket Board hasn't made an announcement about the PSL match today

According to reports, the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 matches have all been moved to Karachi due to the escalating border tensions between India and Pakistan.

In the ongoing season, there are four league-stage matches remaining set to be played in Rawalpindi and Multan. The playoffs are set to be played in Rawalpindi and Lahore with the latter also scheduled to host the final on May 18.

On Wednesday, the Indian government announced that the Army had bombed terrorist locations across the border in retaliation to the attacks on civilians in Jammu and Kashmir.

This has led to the uncertainty of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and PSL matches going as per schedule.

PSL Match Today In Jeopardy Due To Conflict?

Pakistan Cricket Board has not made an official announcement about the shifting of matches anywhere else.

There were also videos circulating social media of a drone crashing in the vicinity of the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium where today’s PSL match was supposed to be played between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings.

🚨 An Indian drone crashed near the food street adjacent to #Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium after colliding with a tree. The crash caused a fire at the site. On one hand, we are attacking India through social media; on the other hand, all of this is being watched . What's going on? pic.twitter.com/tKs10Nikd1 — Islamabadies (@Islamabadies) May 8, 2025

Neither India nor Pakistan governments have confirmed the authenticity of the crash.

Local outlets have reported that the drone crash has partially damaged a restaurant near by the stadium while two people were taken to the hospital as a result.

The origin of the drone is being investigated and the area has been sealed off by the authorities.

Tensions Increase Between India And Pakistan

The PSL match today is scheduled to begin at 8.30 PM (Indian Standard Time). The clash between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United went on as per schedule on Wednesday with Quetta registering a massive 109-run victory.

Currently, the escalating tension has led to the English players being split on leaving home. According to ESPNCricinfo, the Professional Cricketers’ Association (PCA) is in constant contact with the 15 England players.

There were also claims from Pakistan it had shot down an Indian aircraft in response to India’s attack which has costed 26 Pakistani civilian lives.

