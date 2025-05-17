Will Sanju Samson Play the RR vs PBKS IPL 2025 Match Today?

Samson has missed majority of IPL 2025 before suspension

Rajasthan Royals didn’t have a great season and are mathematically out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 race. However, they still have pride to play and can spoil Punjab Kings’ momentum when the sides face off at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday.

RR’s batting has been their biggest stumbling block this season as they bottled four chases. Out of them, in three matches they were pinned down and tapped out in the final over. Against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders they fell flat on the final ball and lost by an agonising margin of one run.

The blame has to go to their top-order batters getting out at a juncture of the game where they could’ve taken the game deep as their middle-order gave into the pressure.

Rajasthan Royals missing Sanju Samson’s services

They have been clearly missing the services of their skipper Sanju Samson who has the ability to calm things down in the dug-out. In the first three matches of the season, the Kerala man played just as a batter as he was recovering from a finger injury he suffered during the England T20I series.

Once he returned, Samson registered scores of 38, 41 and 15 before he suffered a big injury while batting against Delhi Capitals.

While trying to play a fierce cut shot against spinner Vipraj Nigam, Samson strained his side and had to be attended by the medical staff. However, he had to walk back retired hurt.

Samson ready for IPL 2025 RR vs PBKS clash

It was later said that the 31-year-old suffered a tear and had to be ruled out for a significant amount of time. However, he stayed back with the team as RR mowed down a target of 210.

The ‘Sanju Samson in the nets’ video you’ve been waiting for 😍🔥 pic.twitter.com/mEIE3iHXeR — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 15, 2025

While it looked like he was out of the entire season, the IPL 2025 being suspended gave the keeper-batter time to recover and resume training.

RR’s social media handles posted a video of Samson hitting the nets which is a big positive for the team which has just six points from 12 matches. They will play their last game of IPL 2025 against bottom-placed Chennai Super Kings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday.

