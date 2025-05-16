Will Venkatesh Iyer Play the RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 Match As Tournament Resumes?

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will lock horns against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) tomorrow (May 17) as the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) resumes after a one-week suspension.

However, there remains uncertainty regarding the availability of their most expensive signing of the season – Venkatesh Iyer, who was acquired for a whopping INR 23.75 crores. He had suffered a finger injury in his left hand that required him to undergo a few stitches.

Venkatesh had subsequently missed out on their last game against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) before the IPL 2025 was paused and his participation in the remainder of the tournament remains unclear.

Though there has been a break in the league, Iyer’s recovery is doubtful, and it is likely that Manish Pandey will continue in place of the all-rounder.

Venkatesh Iyer also did not have the best of seasons, managing just 142 runs in 11 matches, averaging at 20s with just a solitary fifty.

ALSO READ:

Can KKR qualify for IPL 2025 playoffs?

Speaking about KKR’s chances of qualifying for the playoffs, they face an uphill task. The Ajinkya Rahane-led side is currently placed at the sixth position in the IPL 2025 points table with 11 points from 12 games, which includes five wins, one draw and six losses.

For the three-time IPL winners to keep their chances of a title defence alive, they will need to win both their remaining matches. Even if they do, KKR will have a maximum points tally of 15. Historically, 16 points have been the minimum cut-off to secure a playoff spot. Thus, KKR’s final fate of a top-four finish will also depend on the outcome of other fixtures.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.