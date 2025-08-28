Young Keeper-batter Smashes Whirlwind 69 off 21 in DPL 2025, Set to Draw Franchise Interests in IPL 2026 Auction

His stunning knock came at an astonishing strike rate of 328.57.

South Delhi Superstarz captain Tejasvi Dahiya once again showcased a blazing performance to chase a record total in the ongoing Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025. His stunning knock at an astonishing strike rate of 328.57 powered the team to an eight-wicket victory over the Purani Dilli 6. This scintillating win also secured the final playoff berth for the Superstarz.

Purani Dilli 6 vs South Delhi Superstarz

The 38th league-stage fixture of the tournament was curtailed to a seven-over match due to the continuous downpour in Delhi. However, after two early dismissals, Yug Gupta and Dev Lakra’s brisk knocks of 38(14) and 85*(23) helped them to put up a huge 133/3 on the scoreboard.

Notably, amidst the run-fest, Superstarz pacer Aman Bharti bowled a crucial spell of two overs and scalped as many wickets, at an impressive economy of 8.50. While chasing the mammoth total, the opening pair of Dahiya and Anmol Sharma single-handedly finished the job for the DPL 2024 runners-up.

The hard-hitting gloveman scored 69 runs off just 21 deliveries, which included three boundaries and nine maximums. His opening partner, Anmol, also put up an excellent 17-ball 56, which included a four and eight sixes, at a fierce strike rate of 329.41. They will take on the West Delhi Lions in the Eliminator on August 29.

Tejasvi Dahiya Might Earn His Maiden Deal in IPL 2026 Auction

The 23-year-old wicketkeeper-batter also had a brilliant start to his List A career. Dahiya scored 114 runs off 78 balls, including nine fours and six over-boundaries at a strike rate of 146.15, in his debut innings against Tripura in December 2024. This sublime knock helped Delhi to post a huge 306/6 on the board and they went on to win the match by 64 runs.

Following these extraordinary stats, several teams may engage in a bidding war in the IPL 2026 auction to include the promising gloveman in their respective squads. Especially, franchises like the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who are on the lookout for an attacking keeper-batter, might be interested in roping him in ahead of the upcoming IPL season.