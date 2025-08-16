Young Wicketkeeper-batter Shines in Delhi Premier League 2025, Boosts Chances for Maiden Deal Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

He has scored 183 runs in five matches of the DPL 2025 so far.

The 23-year-old wicketkeeper-batter Tejasvi Dahiya is showcasing a remarkable form in the ongoing Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025. The youngster has notched up 183 runs in five matches of this tournament so far at a blistering strike rate of 179.41. Dahiya’s stunning show in this league may earn him his maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) contract in the IPL 2026 auction.

Tejasvi Dahiya’s Consecutive Match-winning Knocks in DPL 2025

The youngster smashed a quickfire 33-ball 70 at a blazing strike rate of 212.12 in last night’s clash against the Outer Delhi Warriors. His knock included four boundaries and six maximums in a rain-hit 16-over match that powered the South Delhi Superstarz to their second victory of this season.

The keeper-batter had also scored a whirlwind 72 off 38 balls at a fierce strike rate of 189.47 in the previous match against the New Delhi Tigers. After opener Anmol Sharma’s 79, Dahiya’s pulsating knock, which included three fours and five over-boundaries, helped the Superstarz chase 196 with one ball remaining. The 23-year-old was adjudged as the Player of the Match in both of the latest fixtures for his heroics with the willow.

Tejasvi Dahiya in Domestic Cricket

The gloveman has also had an explosive start to his List A career. The Delhi player made his List A debut against Tripura in December 2024 and notched up a sublime ton. He scored 114 runs off 78 deliveries, including nine boundaries and six over-boundaries at a strike rate of 146.15, to put up 306/6 on the scoreboard. Eventually, Delhi won that match by 64 runs.

Many IPL teams would keep an eye on the youngster ahead of the IPL 2026 player auction. Franchises like Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) might rope in the player ahead of the next IPL edition.