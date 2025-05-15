‘You’re Going To Achieve a Lot’: AB De Villiers Heaps Praise on Star Punjab Kings All-Rounder

He has impressed in IPL 2025 so far, scoring crucial runs.

Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers has heaped praise on Punjab Kings (PBKS) all-rounder Shashank Singh, acknowledging his never say die spirit. Punjab Kings had acquired Shashank Singh for his base price of INR 20 lakh a the IPL 2024 auction. He impressed in his first season with the franchise, scoring 354 runs from 14 matches at a srike-rate of 164.65.

He has carried on a similar form into this season, scoring 214 runs from 11 matches at a strike-rate of 142.67. He scored an unbeaten 52 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

AB de Villiers hails Shashank Singh

“I really admire you, the journey you have been through. Not giving up, never say die. I love people with that kind of attitude. You are going to achieve a lot more amazing things,” AB de Villiers told Punjab Kings during an interview.

On Instagram, Punjab Kings even posted a photo of de Villiers’ iconic reverse sweep, along with a photo of Shashank Singh attempting a similar shot. “360 reasons to believe in Shashank,” Punjab Kings captioned the post, referencing to de Villiers’ iconic 360 degree batting.

In domestic cricket, the right-handed batter plays for Chattisgarh. Since making his First-Class debut in 2019, he has played 23 matches, scoring 872 runs and taking 16 wickets. He has a much better record in T20Is, having scored 1394 runs from 85 matches at a strike-rate of 142.97. Shashank Singh has even spoken on his admiration for AB de Villiers in the past.

“I like to follow AB de Villiers, though I can’t bat like him, because he is a 360-degree player,” Shashank had told Revsportz last year.

Punjab Kings aim to seal playoffs berth

Punjab Kings will be looking to seal their berth in the IPL 2025 playoffs when the tournament resumes on May 17. The first match of the Shreyas Iyer-led side since resumption will be against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on May 18. Punjab Kings have three games remaining in the league stage.

While one win could be enough for Punjab Kings to seal a playoffs spot, two victories will mean that there is a strong chance to finish in the top two.

Punjab Kings are currently in third place with 15 points from 11 matches.

