News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Shashank Singh Punjab Kings PBKS IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl

‘You’re Going To Achieve a Lot’: AB De Villiers Heaps Praise on Star Punjab Kings All-Rounder

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: May 15, 2025 - 3 min read

He has impressed in IPL 2025 so far, scoring crucial runs.

Shashank Singh Punjab Kings PBKS IPL 2025

Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers has heaped praise on Punjab Kings (PBKS) all-rounder Shashank Singh, acknowledging his never say die spirit. Punjab Kings had acquired Shashank Singh for his base price of INR 20 lakh a the IPL 2024 auction. He impressed in his first season with the franchise, scoring 354 runs from 14 matches at a srike-rate of 164.65.

He has carried on a similar form into this season, scoring 214 runs from 11 matches at a strike-rate of 142.67. He scored an unbeaten 52 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

AB de Villiers hails Shashank Singh

“I really admire you, the journey you have been through. Not giving up, never say die. I love people with that kind of attitude. You are going to achieve a lot more amazing things,” AB de Villiers told Punjab Kings during an interview.

On Instagram, Punjab Kings even posted a photo of de Villiers’ iconic reverse sweep, along with a photo of Shashank Singh attempting a similar shot. “360 reasons to believe in Shashank,” Punjab Kings captioned the post, referencing to de Villiers’ iconic 360 degree batting.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Punjab Kings (@punjabkingsipl)

In domestic cricket, the right-handed batter plays for Chattisgarh. Since making his First-Class debut in 2019, he has played 23 matches, scoring 872 runs and taking 16 wickets. He has a much better record in T20Is, having scored 1394 runs from 85 matches at a strike-rate of 142.97. Shashank Singh has even spoken on his admiration for AB de Villiers in the past.

“I like to follow AB de Villiers, though I can’t bat like him, because he is a 360-degree player,” Shashank had told Revsportz last year.

Punjab Kings aim to seal playoffs berth

Punjab Kings will be looking to seal their berth in the IPL 2025 playoffs when the tournament resumes on May 17. The first match of the Shreyas Iyer-led side since resumption will be against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on May 18. Punjab Kings have three games remaining in the league stage.

ALSO READ:

While one win could be enough for Punjab Kings to seal a playoffs spot, two victories will mean that there is a strong chance to finish in the top two.

Punjab Kings are currently in third place with 15 points from 11 matches.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

AB de Villiers
Cricket
Indian Premier League
IPL 2025
PBKS
Punjab Kings
Shashank SIngh
Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Related posts

virat kohli captain rcb intra-squad practice match rcb vs kkr ipl 2025

Virat Kohli Captains RCB Intra-Squad Practice Match Team Ahead of IPL 2025 Clash vs KKR

10:27 pm
CX Staff Writer
Jonny Bairstow to replace Will Jacks in Mumbai Indians squad for IPL 2025

Former SRH Opener Tipped to Replace Will Jacks in Mumbai Indians Squad for IPL 2025 Playoffs

11:31 pm
Disha Asrani
Mumbai Indians in Talks With Sri Lanka Star For IPL 2025 With Overseas Duo Likely to Leave: Reports

Mumbai Indians in Talks With Sri Lanka Star For IPL 2025 With Overseas Duo Likely to Leave: Reports

9:03 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
punjab kings ipl 2025 xavier bartlett

Punjab Kings (PBKS) Bring In Former RCB Pacer As IPL 2025 Replacement For Injured Lockie Ferguson

Lockie Ferguson suffered a hamstring injury during Punjab Kings' clash against SRH
11:15 pm
Samarnath Soory
Mayank Yadav Injured Again, LSG Sign Promising Kiwi Pacer As Replacement for Remainder of IPL 2025

Mayank Yadav Injured Again, LSG Sign Promising Kiwi Pacer As Replacement for Remainder of IPL 2025

He had already missed LSG's first nine games in IPL 2025.
11:03 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Rajat Patidar RCB during practice session ahead of KKR clash at Chinnaswamy Stadium IPL 2025 amid injury concerns

Latest Footage From RCB Nets Clears the Air On Rajat Patidar Ahead of RCB vs KKR in IPL 2025 [WATCH]

He has made 53 runs in last five innings.
8:23 pm
Disha Asrani
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.