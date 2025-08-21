England Test Batter Strengthens IPL 2026 Auction Prospects with Match-Winning Fifty in The Hundred 2025

It was a clean batting effort by the right-hand batter as he ended up being unbeaten for Northern Superchargers.
Northern Superchargers outplayed London Spirit at Lord’s and reached third position in The Hundred 2025 points table. Even after losing just three wickets, the London Spirit managed to score only 135 runs, which ultimately cost them the game. The Superchargers made a facile chase with 18 balls to spare. Zak Crawley made waves with the bat, scoring 55 runs off just 38 balls. It was a clean batting effort by the right-hand batter as he ended up being unbeaten for Northern Superchargers.
Superchargers had a great start after opting to bowl first as they delivered seven dot balls within the first two overs. During that phase, veteran batter David Warner also departed. Skipper Kane Williamson started well, smashing a couple of boundaries, but he failed to capitalise on it.
The onus shifted on Jamie Smith to keep the scorecard moving in the middle order. He was also unfortunate as he found the fielder when he was at 41, at deep midwicket in the middle of the innings. After that, Spirit didn’t give away any wickets. Ollie Pope and Ashton Turner batted out the innings to reach 135 runs. Pope smashed a brilliant 52 runs while Turner contributed with 28 runs off 22 balls.
In reply, Zak Crawley did wonders with his willow, playing an unbeaten knock of 55 runs, powering his team to win the game by eight wickets. Dan Lawrence also chipped in with a crucial 37 runs. Apart from Crawley and Lawrence, Dawid Malan came up with a knock of 22 runs. It was Harry Brook who gave a finishing touch as he smashed two boundaries in quick succession to wrap up the game.
“It was an important game for us to get a win tonight, so the boys are very pleased with that win and it was a good all-round performance. I try and keep the fundamentals the same whether playing red-ball or white-ball cricket and then maybe premeditate a little bit more in white-ball cricket than I would in a red-ball game, but I try and play similar shots. I think that’s what I’ve done a bit better this year than I have done in previous years,” Crawley said.
Despite being a regular face in the England Test line-up, Crawley has taken part in 94 T20I matches, where he has accumulated 2288 runs, with an average of 27.56 and a strike rate of 138.75. As of now, the right-hand batter has never played in the IPL, but on the back of terrific numbers in the shortest format of the game, Crawley has presented a strong case.
Citing his brilliance, in The Hundred 2025, he is likely to feature in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. All the franchise owners will be taking note of Crawley’s innings, and he may find some good bids in the IPL 2026 auction.