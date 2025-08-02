AB de Villiers Smashes 47-Ball Hundred in WCL 2025 Final Against Pakistan

In the 2025 World Championship of Legends (WCL) final, AB de Villiers once again showcased his timeless brilliance with the bat, scoring a blistering century in South Africa’s successful chase of 196. The South African legend’s century came off just 47 balls and was the defining moment in the final, as he led his team in a remarkable beginning of the run chase against Pakistan Champions.

AB de Villiers smashes hundred in 47 balls in WCL 2025 final against Pakistan

De Villiers’ innings came at a crucial juncture when South Africa was under pressure in their pursuit of a big target. De Villiers stepped up and took charge, delivering his signature aggressive shots. He reached his fifty off just 24 balls, belting the Pakistan bowlers around with ease. His innings was marked by some audacious strokes, including a typical de Villiers flick over deep midwicket and a few clever dinks behind square, reminding fans of his IPL and South Africa days.

The chase was not without its hiccups, as de Villiers was almost caught out soon after his fifty with the fielder grounding a catch. But he continued his fearless approach to turn the tide even as he struggled with his hamstring and against Saeed Ajmal’s bowling. Despite another life, a tough drop on 74 off the bowling of Mohammad Hafeez by Saeed Ajmal, he capitalized on the opportunity, accelerating his innings at a rapid pace. The moment the ball left his bat, it seemed as though he had made the chase a mere formality.

By the time he reached his century, the game was almost in South Africa’s hands. His performance was a reminder of why he is considered one of the most versatile and dangerous players in the history of modern cricket.

AB de Villiers Previous Hundreds in WCL 2025

De Villiers’ century in the final was not a one-off. Earlier in the tournament, he had already made a strong impression with two back-to-back centuries. The first, against England Champions, came in 41 balls and set the tone for the competition. His second century, against Australia Champions, was even more destructive, coming off just 39 balls, highlighting his ability to adapt and dominate.