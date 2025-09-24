Are Sri Lanka Out of Asia Cup 2025? Qualification Scenarios Explained

Are Sri Lanka out of Asia Cup 2025? A serious question after Charith Asalanka’s side slumped to a second consecutive defeat in the Super Four stage. Sri Lanka had appeared to have taken the ‘second best team in Asia’ title from Afghanistan after the first round of the tournament, but with losses to Bangladesh and Pakistan, the defending champions are hanging by the thinnest of threads, their hopes of staying alive dependent on results elsewhere.
It has been a campaign to forget for the 2022 champions. Against Pakistan, Sri Lanka were undone by a collapse triggered by back-to-back wickets of Charith Asalanka and Dasun Shanaka in the eighth over. From a promising 53 runs in the powerplay, they crumbled to 133 for 8, leaving the bowlers little to defend.
Earlier, Bangladesh had exposed similar flaws, leaving Sri Lanka bottom of the Super Four table with zero points from two matches and a negative Net Run Rate.
With just one game remaining – against India on September 26 – Sri Lanka are staring at elimination.
The big question: Are Sri Lanka already out of the Asia Cup 2025? Not officially, but their chances are almost gone.
It’s a scenario that requires not just a win but also a significant swing in NRR, making it highly improbable.
Sri Lanka’s captain Charith Asalanka was candid after the Pakistan defeat, admitting that poor balance in the XI has cost them dearly. The decision to play an extra bowler backfired, weakening the batting order.
“We’ve had lots of issues with our combinations, and that’s something we have to get right ahead of the World Cup,” Asalanka said. “We need to figure out how to consistently score 180 to 200, and also how to use the part-time bowlers – myself, Dasun, Kamindu Mendis – better. Those are things we need to improve in the future.”
ALSO READ:
- Wanindu Hasaranga Mocked By Abrar Ahmed With His Own Celebration After Dismissal in PAK vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Clash [WATCH]
- Key Sri Lanka Player Ruled Out Just Hours Before PAK vs SL Super Four Match in Asia Cup 2025
- Bangladesh Captain Litton Das Uncertain For Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Clash vs India
Mathematically, Sri Lanka are not out of Asia Cup 2025 yet. But in reality, their chances rely on Bangladesh pulling off back-to-back upsets while they themselves beat India, all while overturning a poor Net Run Rate.
For fans asking “Can Sri Lanka qualify for Asia Cup 2025 final?” – yes, but it’s a long shot. Unless an unlikely chain of results falls their way, the defending champions’ campaign may already be as good as over.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.