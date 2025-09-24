News
are sri lanka out of asia cup 2025 loss to pakistan
international-cricket

Are Sri Lanka Out of Asia Cup 2025? Qualification Scenarios Explained

CX Staff Writer
Last updated: September 24, 2025
3 min read
Are Sri Lanka out of Asia Cup 2025? A serious question after Charith Asalanka’s side slumped to a second consecutive defeat in the Super Four stage. Sri Lanka had appeared to have taken the ‘second best team in Asia’ title from Afghanistan after the first round of the tournament, but with losses to Bangladesh and Pakistan, the defending champions are hanging by the thinnest of threads, their hopes of staying alive dependent on results elsewhere.

Sri Lanka’s Struggles in Asia Cup 2025 So Far

It has been a campaign to forget for the 2022 champions. Against Pakistan, Sri Lanka were undone by a collapse triggered by back-to-back wickets of Charith Asalanka and Dasun Shanaka in the eighth over. From a promising 53 runs in the powerplay, they crumbled to 133 for 8, leaving the bowlers little to defend.

Earlier, Bangladesh had exposed similar flaws, leaving Sri Lanka bottom of the Super Four table with zero points from two matches and a negative Net Run Rate.

Asia Cup 2025 Points Table (Super Four Stage)

  • India: 2 points, +0.689 NRR
  • Pakistan: 2 points, +0.226 NRR
  • Bangladesh: 2 points, +0.121 NRR
  • Sri Lanka: 0 points, -0.590 NRR

With just one game remaining – against India on September 26 – Sri Lanka are staring at elimination.

Can Sri Lanka Still Qualify for Asia Cup 2025 Final?

The big question: Are Sri Lanka already out of the Asia Cup 2025? Not officially, but their chances are almost gone.

  • If Bangladesh lose both remaining games against India and Pakistan, Sri Lanka are eliminated without even taking the field again.
  • The only possible route to survival is if Bangladesh beat both India and Pakistan, and Sri Lanka then defeat India. This would create a three-way tie at two wins apiece, leaving Net Run Rate (NRR) to decide who advances to the final.

It’s a scenario that requires not just a win but also a significant swing in NRR, making it highly improbable.

Sri Lanka’s captain Charith Asalanka was candid after the Pakistan defeat, admitting that poor balance in the XI has cost them dearly. The decision to play an extra bowler backfired, weakening the batting order.

“We’ve had lots of issues with our combinations, and that’s something we have to get right ahead of the World Cup,” Asalanka said. “We need to figure out how to consistently score 180 to 200, and also how to use the part-time bowlers – myself, Dasun, Kamindu Mendis – better. Those are things we need to improve in the future.”

ALSO READ:

Can Sri Lanka Make Asia Cup 2025 Semi-Final Still?

Mathematically, Sri Lanka are not out of Asia Cup 2025 yet. But in reality, their chances rely on Bangladesh pulling off back-to-back upsets while they themselves beat India, all while overturning a poor Net Run Rate.

For fans asking “Can Sri Lanka qualify for Asia Cup 2025 final?” – yes, but it’s a long shot. Unless an unlikely chain of results falls their way, the defending champions’ campaign may already be as good as over.

Charith Asalanka
SL vs PAK
Sri Lanka
