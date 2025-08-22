News
Bangladesh Announce Squad For Asia Cup 2025, Key All-rounder Amongst the Big Surprise Exclusions
international-cricket

Bangladesh Announce Squad For Asia Cup 2025, Key All-rounder Amongst the Big Surprise Exclusions

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: August 22, 2025
3 min read

The tournament will commence from September 9.

Bangladesh Announce Squad For Asia Cup 2025, Key All-rounder Amongst the Big Surprise Exclusions

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced the squad which will participate in the Asia Cup 2025. The tournament is set to commence on September 9, and will be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Bangladesh have been playing a fair amount of T20Is in the recent past, and will be well prepared coming into the tournament. Having said that, every squad declaration has made the norm to throw a few surprises these days. After the shocking exclusion of Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal from India’s squad, the Bangladesh board decided to walk on the same footsteps.

Wicketkeeper-batter Litton Kumer Das will be leading the side for the upcoming tournament. All-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz has not found a place in the squad for the Tigers. Instead, he finds himself amongst the stand-by players. To add to that, left-handed batter Soumya Sarkar has also been named in the stand-by players, along with Tanvir Islam and Hasan Mahmud. But that is not the most shocking part. Former skipper Najmul Shanto was not included in the squad for the tournament. Having played 50 T20Is for Bangladesh, Shanto has scored close to 1000 runs and could have been handy with his experience.

Additionally, wicketkeeper-batter Nurul Hasan and Saif Hasan have been recalled to the side. The latter played for Bangladesh in the Asian Games in 2023. Nurul even featured for the Bangladesh A team recently and has some strong performances. The same squad will also lock horns against the Netherlands in a series starting on August 30. The Tigers will take on the Dutch in three T20Is which are scheduled to be played in the next week. This will act as a stepping stone in their preparation towards the all-important starting September 9.

ALSO READ:

Can Bangladesh Thrive In the Asia Cup 2025?

Though performances play a huge role, leaving out the senior players from the squad for an important tournament might backfire. Players like Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Najmul Shanto have been the pillars for Bangladesh Cricket for quite some time. And the team will surely miss their services. The Tigers suffered a major blow in the first T20I series play played in 2025. They went down 2-1 to UAE in a three-match series. They won’t UAE in the group stages.

On their next tour to Pakistan, they were whitewashed by The Shaheens, the revenge of which they took recently by beating the Men in Green 2-1 at home. They are scheduled to take on Hong Kong, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in the group stage. Though their first game is relatively easy, their next two games will pose as a stern test. The top two teams from each group would then qualify for the Super 4s.

Nurul Hasan was always on the verge of getting picked for the tournament, as his performances were speaking for themselves in the domestic circuit. However, his position in the side will not be confirmed, as skipper Litton Das can take up the position behind the stumps. If he decided to vacate the spot, then Nurul Hasan might find a place in the XI. Overall, this squad looks balanced despite the absence of two players who have been important to their chances in the recent past.

Bangladesh Squad For Asia Cup 2025: Litton Kumer Das (Captain), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Tawhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin

Stand-by Players: Soumya Sarkar, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Tanvir Islam, Hasan Mahmud.

Asia Cup 2025
Bangladesh
Mehidy Hasan Miraz
Najmul Hossain Shanto
Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas

