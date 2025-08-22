Bangladesh Announce Squad For Asia Cup 2025, Key All-rounder Amongst the Big Surprise Exclusions

The tournament will commence from September 9.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced the squad which will participate in the Asia Cup 2025. The tournament is set to commence on September 9, and will be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Bangladesh have been playing a fair amount of T20Is in the recent past, and will be well prepared coming into the tournament. Having said that, every squad declaration has made the norm to throw a few surprises these days. After the shocking exclusion of Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal from India’s squad, the Bangladesh board decided to walk on the same footsteps.

All matches (75) Andhra Premier League, 2025 Caribbean Premier League, 2025 Delhi Premier League , 2025 Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025 ECI Austria-Belgium, 2025 ECI Romania-Czechia, 2025 ECN Austria-Belgium T20I, 2025 ECN Romania-Czechia T20I, 2025 ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025 India tour of Bangladesh, 2025 KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 Kerala Cricket League , 2025 Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 Oman D20 League, 2025 South Africa tour of Australia, 2025 T20 Max Competition, 2025 The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 Top End T20 Series, 2025 Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 Live – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 TBW 0/0 BVB 183/5 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 AMR – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Saint George Caribbean Premier League, 2025 ABF – GAW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gros Islet Caribbean Premier League, 2025 SLK – TKR – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 NDT – ODW 142/7 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 NDS – EDR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 WDL – PD – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025 NDSW 118/5 EDRW 116/4 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Austria ECI Austria-Belgium, 2025 AUST 88/7 BEL 136/6 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Austria ECI Austria-Belgium, 2025 AUST 115/7 BEL 153/2 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Austria ECI Austria-Belgium, 2025 AUST 136/3 BEL 131/6 Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Austria ECI Austria-Belgium, 2025 AUST – BEL 75/2 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECI Romania-Czechia, 2025 ROM – CZR – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – București ECI Romania-Czechia, 2025 ROM – CZR – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – București ECI Romania-Czechia, 2025 ROM – CZR – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – București ECI Romania-Czechia, 2025 ROM – CZR – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Austria ECN Austria-Belgium T20I, 2025 AUST – BEL – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Austria ECN Austria-Belgium T20I, 2025 AUST – BEL – Fixtures Result – t20 – Romania ECN Romania-Czechia T20I, 2025 ROM 195/4 CZR 170/7 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Romania ECN Romania-Czechia T20I, 2025 ROM 157/8 CZR 159/6 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 KHTC 147/6 VFB 149/4 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 KSV 173/3 SGFD 137/6 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 SGFD 152/8 VFB 116/8 Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 SGFD 7/0 KSV – Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 LAN 249/9 BB 157/3 Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 DER 120/1 SURR 388/4 Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 YOR 354/7 DURH 74/6 Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 WOR 88/3 GLAM 297/7 Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 NOT 70/2 GLO 343/7 Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – St Saviour ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26 PNG 56/3 DEN 223/8 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Jersey ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26 KWT – JER – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025 IRE-W – ITA-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025 NED-W – GER-W – Fixtures Standings Canceled – oneday – Bangladesh India tour of Bangladesh, 2025 BAN – IND – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Cricket League , 2025 ALRS 151/7 TTS 152/3 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Cricket League , 2025 ARKS 143/6 ATR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Cricket League , 2025 KBTS – ALRS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Cricket League , 2025 TTS – CAGS – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 HBT 173/2 GBM 172/7 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 SML – MGD 200/5 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 HBT – MYW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 BNB – GBM – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 RNC 124/9 YSG 152/8 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 MAT 139/5 MUT 136/5 Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 ROS – IAI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 YSG – MUT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 RNC – IAI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 ROS – MAT – Fixtures Standings Result – oneday – South Mackay South Africa tour of Australia, 2025 AUS 193/10 SA 277/10 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Australia T20 Max Competition, 2025 IPS 189/9 GCT 211/8 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Australia T20 Max Competition, 2025 TMB 271/5 NSBB 193/8 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Maroochydore T20 Max Competition, 2025 SSC – SGR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Australia T20 Max Competition, 2025 WYN – RLS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Australia T20 Max Competition, 2025 TMB – VLLY – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Brisbane City T20 Max Competition, 2025 SBB – IPS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Australia T20 Max Competition, 2025 WSS – UOQ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Australia T20 Max Competition, 2025 IPS – TMB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Birmingham The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 BIP – WEF – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 NOS – OVI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – London The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 LOS – SOB – Fixtures Standings Live – 100-ball – Birmingham The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 BIP-W – WFW-W 150/3 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 NOS-W – OIW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – London The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 LSW-W – SBW-W – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 MR-A 134/9 AS-A 135/4 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 NTS 135/10 PSA 139/3 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 PS 144/9 NEP 143/7 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 CHK – HHA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 ACOM – MS-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 BANA – AS-A – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 NOSK 114/6 KASS 110/10 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 LUF 99/4 GOLS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 KARS – MEMA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 GOLS – KASS – Fixtures Standings

Wicketkeeper-batter Litton Kumer Das will be leading the side for the upcoming tournament. All-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz has not found a place in the squad for the Tigers. Instead, he finds himself amongst the stand-by players. To add to that, left-handed batter Soumya Sarkar has also been named in the stand-by players, along with Tanvir Islam and Hasan Mahmud. But that is not the most shocking part. Former skipper Najmul Shanto was not included in the squad for the tournament. Having played 50 T20Is for Bangladesh, Shanto has scored close to 1000 runs and could have been handy with his experience.

Additionally, wicketkeeper-batter Nurul Hasan and Saif Hasan have been recalled to the side. The latter played for Bangladesh in the Asian Games in 2023. Nurul even featured for the Bangladesh A team recently and has some strong performances. The same squad will also lock horns against the Netherlands in a series starting on August 30. The Tigers will take on the Dutch in three T20Is which are scheduled to be played in the next week. This will act as a stepping stone in their preparation towards the all-important starting September 9.

ALSO READ:

Can Bangladesh Thrive In the Asia Cup 2025?

Though performances play a huge role, leaving out the senior players from the squad for an important tournament might backfire. Players like Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Najmul Shanto have been the pillars for Bangladesh Cricket for quite some time. And the team will surely miss their services. The Tigers suffered a major blow in the first T20I series play played in 2025. They went down 2-1 to UAE in a three-match series. They won’t UAE in the group stages.

On their next tour to Pakistan, they were whitewashed by The Shaheens, the revenge of which they took recently by beating the Men in Green 2-1 at home. They are scheduled to take on Hong Kong, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in the group stage. Though their first game is relatively easy, their next two games will pose as a stern test. The top two teams from each group would then qualify for the Super 4s.

Nurul Hasan was always on the verge of getting picked for the tournament, as his performances were speaking for themselves in the domestic circuit. However, his position in the side will not be confirmed, as skipper Litton Das can take up the position behind the stumps. If he decided to vacate the spot, then Nurul Hasan might find a place in the XI. Overall, this squad looks balanced despite the absence of two players who have been important to their chances in the recent past.

Bangladesh Squad For Asia Cup 2025: Litton Kumer Das (Captain), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Tawhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin

Stand-by Players: Soumya Sarkar, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Tanvir Islam, Hasan Mahmud.