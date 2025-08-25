Zimbabwe Player Set To Return in ODIs After Four Years Following ICC Ban, RCB Star Included in Squad for Sri Lanka Series

Earlier today, Zimbabwe announced their squad for the upcoming two-match home Test series against Sri Lanka. After playing seven consecutive Tests (two against Bangladesh, South Africa, New Zealand each and a one-off Test against England), Zimbabwe now shifts their focus to white ball cricket.

Brendan Taylor, who was serving a long three and a half years ban by the ICC from 2022 for breaking its anti-corruption rules, is set to return to the format after a four-year hiatus. He recently played his first game after the ban during the second Test against New Zealand earlier this month.

All matches (56) Caribbean Premier League, 2025 DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025 Delhi Premier League , 2025 ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025 India tour of Bangladesh, 2025 KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 Kerala Cricket League , 2025 Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 Oman D20 League, 2025 T20 Max Competition, 2025 The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Gros Islet Caribbean Premier League, 2025 SLK – GAW – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – دبي DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025 SWDM 150/5 ADKRDM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – دبي DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025 GGDM – DCDM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – دبي DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025 ADKRDM – MIEDM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – دبي DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025 DVDM – SWDM – Fixtures Standings Abandoned – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 SDS 48/2 WDL 98/7 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 PD – CDK 23/0 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 SDS – NDS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 WDL – ODW – Fixtures Standings Completed – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 BAC – UCCB – Fixtures Standings Completed – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 LKLS – ACB – Fixtures Standings Completed – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 UCCB – ACB – Fixtures Standings Completed – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 BAC – UCCB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 LKLS – ACB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 UCCB – LKLS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 ACB – BAC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 UCCB – LKLS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 ACB – BAC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 BAC – LKLS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 KENT – YOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 SOM – NOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Manchester England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 LAN – MID – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 DER – ESS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Birmingham England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 BB – SUSS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 GLO – HAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 GLAM – LEI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 WOR – SURR – Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – St Saviour ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26 JER 348/3 DEN 61/0 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025 GER-W – ITA-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025 IRE-W – NED-W – Fixtures Standings Canceled – t20 – Bangladesh India tour of Bangladesh, 2025 BAN – IND – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KZK – KRMPS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 CEC-A – KUMS – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Cricket League , 2025 ARKS 150/2 TTS 144/10 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Cricket League , 2025 ALRS – ATR 91/4 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Cricket League , 2025 TTS – KBTS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Cricket League , 2025 ALRS – CAGS – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 SML 90/10 HBT 195/3 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 MGD 100/4 GBM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 RNC 93/5 ROS 118/9 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 MUT – IAI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 IAI – YSG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 MUT – ROS – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Wooloowin T20 Max Competition, 2025 NSBB 144/6 GCT 145/6 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Wooloowin T20 Max Competition, 2025 VLLY – SGR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Australia T20 Max Competition, 2025 SBB – WYN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – London The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 OVI – LOS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 NOS – MAO – Fixtures Standings Live – 100-ball – Bridgetown The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 OIW-W 63/2 LSW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 NOS-W – MOW-W – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 KASS 149/6 MEMA 41/2 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 KARS – GOLS 0/0 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 LUF – NOSK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 KASS – KARS – Fixtures Standings

Speaking on Brendan’s return, Zimbabwe Convener of Selectors David Mutendera said, “We are delighted to welcome Brendan back into the fold. His experience and quality are invaluable, especially in pressure situations, and his presence will no doubt lift the dressing room.

Apart from Taylor, pacer Richard Ngarava also makes a comeback from injury to boost the pace department of the hosts.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) speedster Blessing Muzarabani will pair with Ngarava after also being named in the 16-member squad. Notably, Muzarabani was signed by the defending IPL champions as a temporary replacement for Lungi Ngidi, who was unavailable for the final leg of the IPL 2025 season due to national commitments for the World Test Championship (WTC Final 2025). He, however, did not get to play any match for RCB.

ALSO READ:

Four new players added to the mix for ZIM vs SL ODIs

Four players who weren’t part of the Ireland series earlier this year in February have been added to the mix – Clive Madande, Tony Munyonga, Brad Evans and uncapped seamer Ernest Masuku. The team will be led by veteran Craig Ervine and the two 50-over ZIM vs SL games are scheduled for August 29 and 31 at Harare Sports Club.

The ODI series against the Islanders will be followed by a three-match T20I leg in early September.

Zimbabwe ODI squad: Craig Ervine (Captain), Brian Bennett, Johnathan Campbell, Ben Curran, Brad Evans, Trevor Gwandu, Wessly Madhevere, Clive Madande, Ernest Masuku, Tony Munyonga, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, Sikandar Raza, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams.