Brendan Taylor Set To Return in ODIs After Four Years Following ICC Ban, RCB Star Included in Squad for Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka Series
international-cricket

Zimbabwe Player Set To Return in ODIs After Four Years Following ICC Ban, RCB Star Included in Squad for Sri Lanka Series

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: August 25, 2025
2 min read
brendan taylor set to return in odis after four years following icc ban rcb blessing muzarabani named in zim vs sl squad

Earlier today, Zimbabwe announced their squad for the upcoming two-match home Test series against Sri Lanka. After playing seven consecutive Tests (two against Bangladesh, South Africa, New Zealand each and a one-off Test against England), Zimbabwe now shifts their focus to white ball cricket.

Brendan Taylor, who was serving a long three and a half years ban by the ICC from 2022 for breaking its anti-corruption rules, is set to return to the format after a four-year hiatus. He recently played his first game after the ban during the second Test against New Zealand earlier this month.

Speaking on Brendan’s return, Zimbabwe Convener of Selectors David Mutendera said, “We are delighted to welcome Brendan back into the fold. His experience and quality are invaluable, especially in pressure situations, and his presence will no doubt lift the dressing room.

Apart from Taylor, pacer Richard Ngarava also makes a comeback from injury to boost the pace department of the hosts.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) speedster Blessing Muzarabani will pair with Ngarava after also being named in the 16-member squad. Notably, Muzarabani was signed by the defending IPL champions as a temporary replacement for Lungi Ngidi, who was unavailable for the final leg of the IPL 2025 season due to national commitments for the World Test Championship (WTC Final 2025). He, however, did not get to play any match for RCB.

ALSO READ:

Four new players added to the mix for ZIM vs SL ODIs

Four players who weren’t part of the Ireland series earlier this year in February have been added to the mix – Clive Madande, Tony Munyonga, Brad Evans and uncapped seamer Ernest Masuku. The team will be led by veteran Craig Ervine and the two 50-over ZIM vs SL games are scheduled for August 29 and 31 at Harare Sports Club.

The ODI series against the Islanders will be followed by a three-match T20I leg in early September.

Zimbabwe ODI squad: Craig Ervine (Captain), Brian Bennett, Johnathan Campbell, Ben Curran, Brad Evans, Trevor Gwandu, Wessly Madhevere, Clive Madande, Ernest Masuku, Tony Munyonga, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, Sikandar Raza, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams.

Blessing Muzarabani
Brendan Taylor
ZIM vs SL
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Afghanistan have announced their squad for the upcoming tri-series and Asia Cup 2025, with several IPL stars featuring in the side.

Mumbai Indians, CSK, and KKR Players Included in a Star-Studded Afghanistan Squad for Asia Cup 2025

Afghanistan have not played any T20I this year.
August 24, 2025
Darpan Jain
Bangladesh Announce Squad For Asia Cup 2025, Key All-rounder Amongst the Big Surprise Exclusions

Bangladesh Announce Squad For Asia Cup 2025, Key All-rounder Amongst the Big Surprise Exclusions

The tournament will commence from September 9.
August 22, 2025
Amogh Bodas
Why Batting Depth Might Be An Illusion In Test Cricket

Why Batting Depth Might Be An Illusion In Test Cricket

For a long time now, the game has been favouring the batters more than the bowlers.
August 22, 2025
Amogh Bodas
usa t20 world cup mlc ace contract termination

USA Participation In 2026 T20 World Cup, MLC 2026 Under Threat As The Board Terminates Contract With ACE

The future of MLC is up in the air so is USA participation in 2028 Los Angeles Olympics
August 22, 2025
Samarnath Soory
Mumbai Indians and SRH Stars Named In Sri Lanka Squad For Zimbabwe Series, Rajasthan Royals Player Misses Out Due To Injury

Mumbai Indians and SRH Stars Named In Sri Lanka ODI Squad For Zimbabwe Series, Rajasthan Royals Player Misses Out Due To Injury

The series will comprise of two ODIs and will be played at Harare.
August 21, 2025
Amogh Bodas
Legendary West Indies Batter Brian Lara Suggests Former Mumbai Indians, CSK and RCB Player Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo And Chris Gayle's Inclusion to Guide Youngsters

Legendary West Indies Batter Suggests Former Mumbai Indians, CSK and RCB Players’ Inclusion to Guide Youngsters

This might be a small step towards bringing back the glorious old days.
August 16, 2025
Sreejita Sen
