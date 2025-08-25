Zimbabwe Player Set To Return in ODIs After Four Years Following ICC Ban, RCB Star Included in Squad for Sri Lanka Series

Earlier today, Zimbabwe announced their squad for the upcoming two-match home Test series against Sri Lanka. After playing seven consecutive Tests (two against Bangladesh, South Africa, New Zealand each and a one-off Test against England), Zimbabwe now shifts their focus to white ball cricket.
Brendan Taylor, who was serving a long three and a half years ban by the ICC from 2022 for breaking its anti-corruption rules, is set to return to the format after a four-year hiatus. He recently played his first game after the ban during the second Test against New Zealand earlier this month.
Speaking on Brendan’s return, Zimbabwe Convener of Selectors David Mutendera said, “We are delighted to welcome Brendan back into the fold. His experience and quality are invaluable, especially in pressure situations, and his presence will no doubt lift the dressing room.
Apart from Taylor, pacer Richard Ngarava also makes a comeback from injury to boost the pace department of the hosts.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) speedster Blessing Muzarabani will pair with Ngarava after also being named in the 16-member squad. Notably, Muzarabani was signed by the defending IPL champions as a temporary replacement for Lungi Ngidi, who was unavailable for the final leg of the IPL 2025 season due to national commitments for the World Test Championship (WTC Final 2025). He, however, did not get to play any match for RCB.
Four players who weren’t part of the Ireland series earlier this year in February have been added to the mix – Clive Madande, Tony Munyonga, Brad Evans and uncapped seamer Ernest Masuku. The team will be led by veteran Craig Ervine and the two 50-over ZIM vs SL games are scheduled for August 29 and 31 at Harare Sports Club.
The ODI series against the Islanders will be followed by a three-match T20I leg in early September.
Zimbabwe ODI squad: Craig Ervine (Captain), Brian Bennett, Johnathan Campbell, Ben Curran, Brad Evans, Trevor Gwandu, Wessly Madhevere, Clive Madande, Ernest Masuku, Tony Munyonga, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, Sikandar Raza, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams.