Brutal Fan Gives Live Catching Lesson To Clueless West Indies Fielders After Crowd Grab in WI vs AUS 2nd T20I [WATCH]
international-cricket

Brutal Fan Gives Live Catching Lesson To Clueless West Indies Fielders After Crowd Grab [WATCH]

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: July 23, 2025
2 min read

West Indies lost the second T20I against Australia by eight wickets.

Brutal Fan Gives Live Catching Lesson To Clueless West Indies Fielders After Crowd Grab in WI vs AUS 2nd T20I [WATCH]

The Caribbean players showcased a terrible fielding effort in the second fixture of the five-match WI vs AUS T20I series. Interestingly, when Josh Inglis whacked an Alzarri Joseph delivery wide of long-on in the 14th over of the match and the ball landed into the stands, a fan picked it up and threw it back on the field while mocking the nearest fielder to take the catch. He also clapped for the player after he grabbed that catch successfully.

Watch the video here:

ALSO READ:

Andre Russell Bids Farewell to International Cricket in WI vs AUS 2nd T20I

The star Caribbean all-rounder had announced earlier that he would be calling it a day in international cricket after featuring in the initial two matches of the 20-over series at his home ground, Sabina Park, Jamaica. The big-hitter finished off his career on a high with an astonishing 36-run knock off just 15 balls at a blazing strike rate of 240.

His whirlwind knock starred two boundaries and four sixes, which guided the team towards a strong finish after a crucial start by Brandon King (51 runs off 36 balls). Eventually, a nine-ball-18 cameo from all-rounder Gudakesh Motie powered them to 172/8.

However, coming into Australia’s chase, their strategy to promote Glenn Maxwell in the batting lineup, after dropping opener Jake Fraser-McGurk, did not prove to be a game-changing one. The all-rounder continued with his poor run of form as he returned for a 10-ball 12 after opening the innings with Mitchell Marsh. Notably, this was the fourth time he opened the innings in this format.

Previously, he was also dismissed for 11 runs in the first T20I after his comeback from the finger injury. However, a brilliant unbeaten 131-run partnership between Inglis (70* off 27) and Cameron Green (56* off 32) off just 59 deliveries and several dropped catches due to the sloppy hands of the Caribbean fielders, helped Australia to seal the match with 4.6 overs remaining. With this victory, the visitors are currently leading the series 0-2. The schedule will now shift to Saint Kitts for the remaining three matches, which will be played on July 26, July 27 and July 29, respectively.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Andre Russell
Australia tour of West Indies
West Indies
West Indies vs Australia
WI
WI vs AUS
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

