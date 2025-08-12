CPL 2025 Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Caribbean Premier League 2025 in India?

The league's 13th edition will commence on August 14.
The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) will kickstart the 13th season on August 14 (August 15 as per IST) with the opening clash between the defending champions, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons. Fans will find out the CPL 2025 live streaming details here.
Previously, Saint Lucia Kings had reached the CPL final in successive editions in 2020 and 2021. But a heartbreaking end made them finish as the runners-up in both of those seasons. The Kings finally won their maiden title by defeating the 2023 champions, Guyana Amazon Warriors, in the CPL 2024 Final.
A total of six sides will take part in the upcoming T20 league. They are — Antigua and Barbuda Falcons, Barbados Royals, Trinbago Knight Riders, Saint Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Saint Lucia Kings, and Guyana Amazon Warriors. After 30 league-stage matches between all the teams, an Eliminator and two qualifiers will decide the finalists. They will then lock horns to clinch the CPL 2025 title.
The Caribbean Premier League 2025 live streaming in India will be available on the FanCode app and website.
Viewers can also watch the Caribbean Premier League 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports Network.
The Caribbean Premier League 2025 live streaming will be available globally across multiple platforms.
The Caribbean Premier League 2025 will be played across six stadiums. They include the Warner Park in Saint Kitts, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua, Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Saint Lucia, Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad, Kensington Oval in Barbados, and the Providence Stadium in Guyana.
