News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
CPL 2025 Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Caribbean Premier League 2025 in India?
international-cricket

CPL 2025 Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Caribbean Premier League 2025 in India?

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: August 12, 2025
2 min read

The league's 13th edition will commence on August 14.

CPL 2025 Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Caribbean Premier League 2025 in India?

The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) will kickstart the 13th season on August 14 (August 15 as per IST) with the opening clash between the defending champions, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons. Fans will find out the CPL 2025 live streaming details here.

Previously, Saint Lucia Kings had reached the CPL final in successive editions in 2020 and 2021. But a heartbreaking end made them finish as the runners-up in both of those seasons. The Kings finally won their maiden title by defeating the 2023 champions, Guyana Amazon Warriors, in the CPL 2024 Final.

Upcoming – oneday – Wooloowin
India A Women tour of Australia, Oneday, 2025
13 Aug 2025, 05:00 AM IST
Australia A Women AUSA-W

India A Women INDA-W

Fixtures
Live – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
Bhimavaram Bulls BVB

191/4

Amaravati Royals AMR

152/7

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
12 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Vijayawada Sunshiners VSS

Simhadri Vizag Lions SVL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
13 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Royals of Rayalaseema ROR

Tungabhadra Warriors TBW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
13 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Vijayawada Sunshiners VSS

Bhimavaram Bulls BVB

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
Outer Delhi Warriors ODW

58/5

Central Delhi Kings CDK

161/8

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
12 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Purani Delhi 6 PD

East Delhi Riders EDR

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Croatia
ECS Croatia T10 , 2025
Zagreb Warriors ZGW

71/8

Zagreb Sokol ZAS

129/5

Zagreb Sokol beat Zagreb Warriors by 58 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Croatia
ECS Croatia T10 , 2025
Zagreb Sokol ZAS

134/7

Sir Oliver Split SOS

91/4

Zagreb Sokol beat Sir Oliver Split by 43 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – Croatia
ECS Croatia T10 , 2025
Zagreb Warriors ZGW

100/6

Rijeka Markhors RJM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECS Croatia T10 , 2025
12 Aug 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Zagreb Sokol ZAS

Sir Oliver Split SOS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECS Croatia T10 , 2025
12 Aug 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Zagreb Warriors ZGW

Rijeka Markhors RJM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECS Croatia T10 , 2025
13 Aug 2025, 12:15 PM IST
Rijeka Markhors RJM

Sir Oliver Split SOS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECS Croatia T10 , 2025
13 Aug 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Zagreb Assassins ZGA

Rijeka Markhors RJM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECS Croatia T10 , 2025
13 Aug 2025, 04:15 PM IST
Sir Oliver Split SOS

Zagreb Assassins ZGA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECS Croatia T10 , 2025
13 Aug 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Zagreb Warriors ZGW

Sir Oliver Split SOS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECS Croatia T10 , 2025
13 Aug 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Zagreb Assassins ZGA

Rijeka Markhors RJM

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Yorkshire YOR

Lancashire LAN

136/3

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
13 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Durham DURH

Middlesex MID

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Kibworth
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
13 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Leicestershire LEI

Nottinghamshire NOT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
13 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Birmingham Bears BB

Kent KENT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
13 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Worcestershire WOR

Hampshire HAM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – London
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
13 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Surrey SURR

Glamorgan GLAM

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
Gauhati Town Club GTC

142/4

City Cricket Club CCC

138/5

Gauhati Town Club beat City Cricket Club by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
Bud Cricket Club BCC

123/10

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

124/5

Nabajyoti Club beat Bud Cricket Club by 5 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
13 Aug 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Bud Cricket Club BCC

Guwahati Giants GUG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Cork
Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, 2025
13 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Leinster Lightning LLG

Munster Reds MUR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Magheramason
Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, 2025
13 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Northern Knights (Ireland) NK

North West Warriors NWW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
12 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Bader & Nie Cricket Club BNC

Khan Zalmi Kings KZK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
13 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
Tally Rangers TCC

Kuwait Swedish KUMS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
13 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Jhelum Jaguars JJ

SBS CC SBSCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
14 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
NCM Investment NCMI

Bihar CC BCC

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
Kuala Lumpur KLPR

101/1

Johor JOR

100/10

Kuala Lumpur beat Johor by 9 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
Perak PRK

106/5

Selangor SEL

101/10

Perak beat Selangor by 5 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
Hubli Tigers HBT

216/4

Shivamogga Lions SML

4/0

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
12 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Mysore Warriors MYW

Gulbarga Mystics GBM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
13 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Bengaluru Blasters BNB

Hubli Tigers HBT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
13 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Mangalore Dragons MGD

Shivamogga Lions SML

Fixtures Standings
Toss – oneday – San Fernando
Pakistan tour of West Indies, ODI, 2025
12 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
West Indies WI

Pakistan PAK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Colombo
SLC T20 League, 2025
13 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
SLC Blues SLBL

SLC Greys SLGY

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Marrara
South Africa tour of Australia, 2025
Australia AUS

165/10

South Africa SA

218/7

South Africa beat Australia by 53 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Birmingham
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
12 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Birmingham Phoenix BIP

Oval Invincibles OVI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
13 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Southern Brave SOB

Northern Superchargers NOS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
13 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Welsh Fire WEF

Manchester Originals MAO

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Birmingham
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
12 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Birmingham Phoenix Women BIP-W

Oval Invincibles Women OIW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
13 Aug 2025, 04:00 PM IST
Southern Brave Women SBW-W

Northern Superchargers Women NOS-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
13 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Welsh Fire Women WFW-W

Manchester Originals Women MOW-W

Fixtures Standings

A total of six sides will take part in the upcoming T20 league. They are — Antigua and Barbuda Falcons, Barbados Royals, Trinbago Knight Riders, Saint Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Saint Lucia Kings, and Guyana Amazon Warriors. After 30 league-stage matches between all the teams, an Eliminator and two qualifiers will decide the finalists. They will then lock horns to clinch the CPL 2025 title.

Check out the CPL 2025 squads and schedule here.

Where to Watch CPL 2025 Live Streaming in India?

The Caribbean Premier League 2025 live streaming in India will be available on the FanCode app and website.

Where to Watch CPL 2025 Live Telecast in India?

Viewers can also watch the Caribbean Premier League 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports Network.

ALSO READ:

    Where to Watch CPL 2025 Live Streaming in UK, Australia, South Africa, and Rest of the World?

    The Caribbean Premier League 2025 live streaming will be available globally across multiple platforms.

    • Caribbean: SportsMax
    • USA: Willow TV
    • UK: TNT Sports
    • Australia: FOX Sports, Kayo Sports
    • South Africa: SuperSport network

    Caribbean Premier League 2025: Where Will The Match Take Place?

    The Caribbean Premier League 2025 will be played across six stadiums. They include the Warner Park in Saint Kitts, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua, Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Saint Lucia, Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad, Kensington Oval in Barbados, and the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

    For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

    Antigua and Barbuda Falcons
    Barbados ROyals
    Caribbean Premier League 2025
    CPL 2025
    Guyana Amazon Warriors
    St Kitts and Nevis Patriots
    St Lucia Kings
    Trinbago knight Riders
    West Indies
    WI
    Sreejita Sen
    Sreejita Sen

    Related posts

    Tom Bruce Scotland New Zealand 2027 ODI World Cup

    Former New Zealand Batter Shifts to Scotland, Aims to Play in 2027 ODI World Cup

    He represented New Zealand in 17 T20Is between 2017 and 2020.
    7:15 pm
    Aditya Ighe
    Nicholas Pooran Brian Lara West indies

    ‘Need To Find Ways To Motive Players To Play For Country’ – Former Skipper Lambasted West Indies Cricket Board Over Nicholas Pooran Shock Retirement

    Pooran ended his career with 1,983 runs in 61 ODIs and 2,275 runs in 106 T20Is.
    6:48 pm
    Aditya Ighe
    All You Need to Know About CPL 2025: Full Fixtures, Squads, Venues, And Timings For Caribbean Premier League 2025

    All You Need to Know About CPL 2025: Full Fixtures, Squads, Venues, And Timings For Caribbean Premier League 2025

    The tournament will begin on August 14.
    7:27 pm
    Sreejita Sen
    Former Zimbabwe Captain Returns To Domestic Cricket After Eight-Year Gap, To Be Available For International Selection

    Former Zimbabwe Captain Returns To Domestic Cricket After Eight-Year Gap, To Be Available For International Selection

    The former Zimbabwe skipper left cricket in 2018 to move to the UAE.
    August 8, 2025
    Amogh Bodas
    Why is Kane Williamson Not in New Zealand Playing XI for ZIM vs NZ Test Series?

    Why is Kane Williamson Not in New Zealand Playing XI for ZIM vs NZ 2nd Test?

    He last donned the whites for New Zealand in their latest red-ball series against England at home.
    August 7, 2025
    Sreejita Sen
    WI vs PAK Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch West Indies vs Pakistan T20I Series in India?

    WI vs PAK Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch West Indies vs Pakistan ODI Series in India?

    The ODI series will kick off on August 8.
    August 7, 2025
    Sreejita Sen
    News
    IPL
    Women’s Premier League (WPL)
    Features
    Fantasy Cricket
    Watch
    Interviews
    MP T20 League
    Social Reactions
    Betting Tips
    Contact
    Privacy Policy
    Cookie Policy
    COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.