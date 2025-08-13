Forget The ICC Rankings, Shai Hope Should Be In The Top 5 ODI Batters Of Today

An ODI cricket’s quiet genius, West Indies white-ball captain Shai Hope continued his sublime run with the bat with a record-breaking ton in the series decider against Pakistan last night. Hope slammed an unbeaten knock of 120* runs in just 94 balls to propel the Windies to 294/6 in 50 overs before the bowlers bundled out the visitors for a trivial 92 and registered a massive 202-run win to seal the series 2-1.
With the century, Hope racked up his 18th ODI ton and climbed to the third spot for wicketkeepers with most hundreds. Only Kumar Sangakkara (23) and Quinton de Kock (21) are ahead of him. Moreover, he eclipsed Ab de Villiers and is only the second player in history, after MS Dhoni, to have five or more tons as a WK captain. Hope also moved up to the third spot for West Indies players with most tons.
In 2025 itself, Hope stands as the seventh-highest run-scorer so far with the fifth-best average. He finished the Pakistan series with 207 runs in three innings, averaging over 100, including a century and fifty. Despite such incredible stats, Chase doesn’t even rank in the top 10 of the ICC ODI batters rankings, placed at 11th. The present top 5 stands as – 1. Shubman Gill, 2. Rohit Sharma 3. Babar Azam 4. Virat Kohli 5. Daryl Mitchell.
However, if we take into account the comparative statistics in the last six years, Shai Hope comes out on top and definitely deserves a place amongst the top five ODI batters of today. Let’s take a dive into the analysis.
A modern-day behemoth of the format, Hope has cemented his place as one of the foremost ODI batters in the world. In the last six years, no batter has more runs than Hope (4215) in that timeframe.
At 51.40, his average since 2019 is higher than all the top 5 current batters barring Babar Azam. In centuries, only Babar (28) and Kohli (26) outranks Hope (22). The Windies captain however has scored more hundreds (9) than anyone in the last four years.
In the following diagram below, it can be noticed that across every year since 2019, Hope comes out on top of at least three other names, except for 2023, which serves as a testament to his sheer prowess and consistency. In 2024 and 2025, Hope has scored the highest runs per annum compared to the other four.
In terms of his weight of runs, the role he has played for the West Indies caps his ceiling value. West Indies’ reliance on him runs deep and Hope has been the country’s most dependable performer in the ODI format for some time now.
Since 2019, Hope has played more ODI matches than anyone for the West Indies. He has also scored over 2000 runs more than any other batter. In positions 1-4, that figure nearly triples.
Keacy Carty and Brandon King occupy positions three and four on the West Indies’ ODI run-scoring list over the last six years. But Karty had made his debut only in 2022 while King has just 55 appearances compared to Hope’s 98. The second spot belongs to Nicholas Pooran, who primarily bats below No.4.
Moving to the No.4 spot in 2019 from an opener, Hope has shown that he excels at the anchor role his game naturally suits. He has the temperament and skillset to be able to bat deep and then change gears to capitalise accordingly, as he did against Pakistan yesterday. Or if he comes in after a good start, Hope is talented enough to score at the tempo required.
Given his contributions, individual and for his country, Shai Hope is undoubtedly a beast and a lowkey GOAT in the 50-overs format.