Former New Zealand Batter Shifts to Scotland, Aims to Play in 2027 ODI World Cup

Former New Zealand batter Tom Bruce has switched from New Zealand to Scotland, aiming to feature in the 2027 ODI World Cup. Bruce will be eligible to play for his new team when Scotland begin their Cricket World Cup League 2 campaign in Canada later this month.

Tom Bruce to Play for Scotland

Bruce’s father is from Edinburgh, the capital city of Scotland. The 34-year-old represented a Scotland Development side before shifting to New Zealand in 2016.

In a statement, Bruce said, “There’s a long Scottish history within my family, and I know they will be incredibly proud that I am representing Scotland on the world stage. I’ve been fortunate enough to play for New Zealand five years ago, and I want to continue to showcase my skills on the world stage, and help the Scotland team achieve success. I was involved briefly in the setup back in 2016, and it was an awesome experience. I played alongside and against a lot of the current group of Scotland players, and it’s been great following their development through the years, and I’m looking forward to linking up with them again. For me, I want to help the team in any way, shape, or form to play some consistently quality cricket and ultimately help get us to a World Cup.”

Tom Bruce’s Stats as a New Zealand Player

The Kiwi batter came to the limelight when he smashed 223 runs, striking at 140.25 for Central Districts in the 2015-16 Super Smash. His exceptional run in the Super Smash earned him a New Zealand call-up for a T20I series against Bangladesh in 2017. However, Bruce failed to replicate similar performances at the international level.

The right-hand batter has represented the Black Caps in 17 T20Is between 2017 and 2020. Bruce’s international career with New Zealand came to an end in 2020 against India at Mount Maunganui. He ended his career for New Zealand with 279 runs at a strike rate of 122.36 with two half-centuries.

Playing for Central Stags, Bruce holds the third-highest score in New Zealand’s first-class history against Auckland in the Plunket Shield. He has also played County cricket for Sussex and Lancashire.

The four-match series will be held in King City, near Toronto, from August 29 to September 6. Scotland will play Canada and Namibia twice each.

Scotland Squad:

Richie Berrington (captain), Matthew Cross, Jasper Davidson, Tom Bruce, Brad Currie, Josh Davey, Chris Greaves, Jack Jarvis, Michael Leask, Brandon McMullen, Finlay McCreath, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Charlie Tear, and Mark Watt.