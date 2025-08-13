News
Since 2024, Jayden Seales has been the joint third-leading wicket-taker among pacers from the top ten ODI teams.
international-cricket

How Jayden Seales Is Slowly Becoming an ODI Beast Ahead of World Cup 2027

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: August 13, 2025
4 min read

His numbers have improved since last year.

Since 2024, Jayden Seales has been the joint third-leading wicket-taker among pacers from the top ten ODI teams.

West Indies speedster Jayden Seales bowled another fabulous spell against Pakistan in the third ODI in Trinidad. He registered his career-best ODI figures and the third-best by a West Indies bowler in the format. The pacer snared six wickets for 18 runs at an economy rate of 2.50 in 7.2 overs to bundle Pakistan on a mere 92.

Seales started wreaking havoc from the first over itself by dismissing Saim Ayub on a three-ball duck before removing Abdullah Shafique on a duck in his next over. On the next delivery, he knocked over Mohammad Rizwan’s stumps to reduce Pakistan to 8/3. Just before they could recover, Seales struck again with the biggest wicket of Babar Azam, who tried his best to survive against quality bowling.

Later, he dismissed Naseem Shah and Hasan Ali to complete a magnificent six-wicket haul, registering his maiden five-wicket haul in the format. His ability to generate movement off the deck at pace was again on display, as Pakistani batters could do nothing to counter it. The pitch assisted his craft, and Seales ensured hitting his areas straight away to give nothing to the batters, who succumbed one after another.

How Jayden Seales turned around his ODI career after a slow start

Unlike his Test career, where Jayden Seales had a fabulous start, he didn’t have a great start to his ODI career. He made his ODI debut in 2022 and had two underwhelming years with limited chances. In the first 10 matches, Seales took only six wickets at an abysmal average of 74.16 and conceded 6.08 runs per over.

ALSO READ:

Despite being a genuine new-ball bowler, he couldn’t reap rewards in the powerplay and was expensive at times. Till 2023, he took only two wickets at 87.50 runs apiece and an economy rate of 5 in 53 powerplay overs. Further, the pacer leaked a boundary every 7.77 balls.

However, his numbers have improved since last year, and Seales has become more of a wicket-taker across phases. Since 2024, he has 25 wickets at an average of 23.32 and a strike rate of 24.36 in 14 innings, including a five-wicket haul. 80.64% of his total ODI wickets have come in this phase.

His powerplay numbers have been the biggest positive, for Seales has snared 15 wickets at 17.53 runs apiece. This suggests that he has mostly removed big batters lately and eased the workload on other bowlers, as in the latest fixture against Pakistan. Obviously, the surfaces at home have aided his craft, but that doesn’t change the fact that he has bowled superbly lately.

Jayden Seales among top wicket-takers in ODIs

Since 2024, Jayden Seales has been the joint third-leading wicket-taker among pacers from the top ten ODI teams. Only Asitha Fernando (29) and Shaheen Afridi (27) are ahead. No other West Indies bowler has taken more wickets than Seales in this timeframe.

In the powerplay, he is the second-leading wicket-taker, only behind Asitha (17). However, no other bowler from the top ten teams has a better average and strike rate than Seales. These improvements have helped the West Indies magnificently in this format, for Seales’ performances have directly impacted the team.

Since 2024, he has 19 wickets at an average of 10.84 and an economy rate of 4.02 in seven won matches. Meanwhile, when the West Indies have lost, Seales has averaged 62.83 and conceded 7.49 runs per over. This suggests that his team relies heavily on his performances.

This is just a start for Seales, who has shown a higher ceiling than several recent West Indies fast bowlers. The West Indies are shaping up really well for the upcoming World Cup 2027, with a solid core in each department. If Seales remains consistent, their chances of succeeding at the mega event will drastically increase.

Jayden Seales
West Indies
WI vs PAK
World Cup 2027
Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

A cricket nerd.

Read more

COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.