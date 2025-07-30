News
Leading Pakistan Spinner Usama Mir Signs Worcestershire Deal That Would See Him Qualify As UK Local Player in 2027
international-cricket

Leading Pakistan Spinner Signs Deal That Would See Him Qualify As UK Local Player in 2027

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: July 30, 2025
3 min read

The player last represented Pakistan in April 2024.

Leading Pakistan Spinner Usama Mir Signs Worcestershire Deal That Would See Him Qualify As UK Local Player in 2027

Pakistani leg-spinner Usama Mir will be considered as a local UK player from 2027 onwards, following his three-year T20 deal with Worcestershire, starting in 2026. Previously, he had signed a three-year contract with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in 2023. But Mir was removed from the Pakistan Central Contracts list last year. The player last represented Pakistan in April 2024.

Usama Mir to Play As Overseas Player in Pakistan Domestic Cricket

After playing the 2026 season as an overseas player for Worcestershire, he will be considered a local in the following season. Though Mir has not officially made a statement about his retirement from Pakistan cricket, the 29-year-old is eligible for UK naturalisation due to his wife being a British citizen.

According to an ESPN Cricinfo report, the spinner may continue to play domestic cricket in Pakistan for a while. Notably, Mir will be required to register himself as an overseas player in any domestic cricket that he intends to play in Pakistan from 2027 onwards, as he will then be considered as a local player of the UK.

ALSO READ:

Earlier, a conflict had also arisen between the player and PCB as the authority refused to provide him NOC for playing in last year’s T20 Blast. The governing body cited their regulations behind the move, which allows the players to participate in only two foreign T20 leagues in a year, other than their domestic 20-over tournament Pakistan Super League (PSL). However, since the incident, Mir went on to play in The Hundred, the Big Bash League (BBL), the PSL, and also the recent Global Super League (GSL).

Usama Mir’s Prospects of Featuring in IPL

Previously, several Pakistani players had played in the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008. However, India banned the participation of the Pakistani players from the following season of the cash-rich league, due to the rising political conflicts between the two neighbouring countries.

However, as the player will be considered as an UK citizen from 2027 onwards, he would also be allowed to appear in the IPL player auction. Previously, the United States of America (USA) player Ali Khan, who is of Pakistani origin, was a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team in the IPL 2020.

Moreover, Pakistani player Azhar Mahmood had also played for the Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) and KKR after acquiring a British passport. Recently, Pakistani pacer Mohammad Amir has also expressed his desire to play in the Indian T20 league, as he also stands a chance to acquire an UK passport as his wife obtains the citizenship of that country.

Pakistan
Pakistan Cricket Board
PCB
Usama Mir
Worcestershire
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

