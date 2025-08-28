Former KKR Star Wants Bangladesh to Build New Habit Ahead of the Asia Cup 2025

Bangladesh have registered 200+ run totals just seven times in the last 20 years.

Bangladesh became a full member nation in 2003, three years after achieving regular ICC membership with the right to play ODIs. They have been playing in the T20 World Cups since its inception, but haven’t advanced to the knockout stages once, highlighting the deadlock.

While Bangladesh have produced a few T20I stars like Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman, they have lacked a bunch of batters who have dominated the shortest format. The Bangla Tigers have seen only one batter (Yasir Ali 142.22) having a career strike rate over 140 among players who have played at least 10 matches. The even worse part is that there are just six batters who have a career strike rate over 130, with just three among them having a fifty to their name. This surfaces their long-term problem in batting, especially in T20I cricket.

As T20 cricket has entered an era where teams are aiming to cross the 300-run mark, a 200+ run total has become a new normal. But Bangladesh has scored 200+ totals on just seven occasions in the last 20 years. Their highest team total of 215/5 came against arch-rivals Sri Lanka in Colombo in 2018. Apart from this, all their 200+ totals have come at home.

Litton Das On Bangladesh’s T20I Run

As the T20 World Cup 2026 quickly approaches, Bangladesh’s T20I captain Litton Das is hoping his team will build a habit of amassing 200+ run totals in the shortest format. Speaking ahead of the upcoming T20I series against the Netherlands, Das believes that the series against the Dutch would be an ideal preparation for his side for the Asia Cup 2025.

“In international cricket, there is no small team. Bangladesh have lost to different teams earlier – nothing new,” Litton told reporters at Sylhet on Thursday. “If we lose, we lose. What matters is how well we play. Abu Dhabi will be batting-friendly, like Sylhet. But to score 200-250, we also need to build a habit. Conditions there are quite similar to Sylhet. We’ve trained under dew here, so the players know what to expect.”

Bangladesh have brought back Nurul Hasan and Saif Hasan to the T20I setup. The right-hand batter emphasised that we are backing the duo with long-term plans in mind.

“I’m very happy they’re in. Sohan has been consistent for years. Saif’s aggressive mindset is what we needed in the middle order, and he can bowl a bit too. It’s not like they’ll be dropped after one or two matches,” he said.

Bangladesh will host the Netherlands for a three-match T20I series, commencing on August 30. The next two matches will take place on September 1 and 3, respectively. All the matches are scheduled to be held at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. The upcoming series and the Asia Cup 2025 will be crucial for Bangladesh as they aim to lift the T20 World Cup 2026 title for the first time.

Bangladesh Squad for Asia Cup 2025

Litton Das (c & wk), Jaker Ali (wk), Nurul Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Saif Hassan, Shamim Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, AND Mahedi Hasan.