Massive brainfade from Pakistan! Squanders easy runout with both batters stranded at same end in PAK vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 [WATCH]
international-cricket

Massive Brainfade! Pakistan Squanders Easy Runout With Both Batters Stranded at Same End in PAK vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 [WATCH]

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: September 25, 2025
2 min read
Massive brainfade from Pakistan! Squanders easy runout with both batters stranded at same end in PAK vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 [WATCH]

Pakistan made a mess of an easy runout opportunity in a must-win clash against Bangladesh in the Super Four of the Asia Cup 2025. After managing a subpar 135/8 in 20 overs, the Men in Green needed to capitalise on every opportunity that came their way.

Shaheen Afridi got them off to a fiery start with a wicket in his first over. Then, on the first ball of the fifth over, Pakistan got a big opportunity to dismiss the in-form Saif Hassan. However, a massive brainfade from the team saw Hassan getting a lifeline.

What had happened was Towhid Hridoy, who was on strike jabbed a length delivery from Shaheen towards backward point. He then took a couple of steps hoping for a run but sold his partner down the river as Saim Ayub collected the ball quickly and made a throw towards the non-striker’s end.

With both batters stranded at the same end, Saif had to scramble back. Ayub’s throw missed the stumps, and Pakistan still had enough time to effect the run-out but Fakhar Zaman, who was backing up the throw, failed to collect the ball properly as Saim made it home.

Watch the video of the incident below.

https://twitter.com/SportsProd88208/status/1971259791717826622

ALSO READ:

At the time of writing this report, the Bangladesh scoreboard read 35/3 in 5.4 overs with Nurul Hasan and Mahedi Hasan currently batting in the middle.

(More to follow)

