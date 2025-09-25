Massive Brainfade! Pakistan Squanders Easy Runout With Both Batters Stranded at Same End in PAK vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 [WATCH]

Pakistan made a mess of an easy runout opportunity in a must-win clash against Bangladesh in the Super Four of the Asia Cup 2025. After managing a subpar 135/8 in 20 overs, the Men in Green needed to capitalise on every opportunity that came their way.

Shaheen Afridi got them off to a fiery start with a wicket in his first over. Then, on the first ball of the fifth over, Pakistan got a big opportunity to dismiss the in-form Saif Hassan. However, a massive brainfade from the team saw Hassan getting a lifeline.

What had happened was Towhid Hridoy, who was on strike jabbed a length delivery from Shaheen towards backward point. He then took a couple of steps hoping for a run but sold his partner down the river as Saim Ayub collected the ball quickly and made a throw towards the non-striker’s end.

With both batters stranded at the same end, Saif had to scramble back. Ayub’s throw missed the stumps, and Pakistan still had enough time to effect the run-out but Fakhar Zaman, who was backing up the throw, failed to collect the ball properly as Saim made it home.

At the time of writing this report, the Bangladesh scoreboard read 35/3 in 5.4 overs with Nurul Hasan and Mahedi Hasan currently batting in the middle.

