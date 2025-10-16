Nepal’s Dipendra Singh Airee Scripts Record With Five Consecutive Direct Hit Run Outs in T20 World Cup Qualifier [WATCH]

Nepal has qualified for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.

Nepal batter and gun fielder Dipendra Singh Airee has claimed an unique record in the latest fixture of the ongoing Asia/East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025. The player has registered successive direct hit dismissals in all five fixtures of the team so far.

The sequence started off with the openers of Kuwait and Japan in Nepal’s first two fixtures of the T20 World Cup qualifiers. Following this, the 25-year-old went on to send back the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) wicketkeeper-batter Rahul Chopra, Qatar skipper Mirza Mohammed Baig and Oman’s Aamir Kaleem, in a similar fashion.

Nepal Sealed Qualification for ICC T20 World Cup 2026

After featuring in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2014 and 2024, the team has secured their third appearance in the mega 20-over tournament. Notably, this will also be the developing side’s consecutive participation in the T20 World Cup, which had missed to stun the eventual finalists, South Africa, by just one run in their group-stage clash in 2024.

However, an unbeaten Nepal had entered the Super Six stage with two carry-over points before clinching consecutive thrillers while facing the UAE and Qatar in the subsequent matches. But Rohit Paudel and Co. finally sealed their place in the upcoming T20 World Cup with their convincing 38-run win over Oman in the latest fixture.

The team still has one remaining fixture against Samoa, which are yet to register their maiden victory on the points table. However, alongside Nepal, Oman have also secured a place in the forthcoming T20 tournament which will be hosted by the reigning champions India and Sri Lanka in February 2026.

Currently, two more teams, the UAE and Japan, are in the race to seal the final berth of the qualifiers. The third-placed UAE will have to defeat Japan in their last clash to advance to the T20 World Cup 2026, while their opponents will need to claim victory in both of their remaining matches to ensure the same.

Super Six Points Table

Teams Matches Wins Losses Points NET RUN RATE Nepal 4 4 0 8 +0.745 Oman 4 3 1 6 +0.281 UAE 4 2 2 4 +1.065 Japan 3 1 2 2 -0.257 Qatar 4 1 3 2 -0.597 Samoa 3 0 3 0 -1.840

