Nepal To Host Key ICC Tournament In 2026

The tournament will start from January 12.

Nepal are all set to host the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifier, scheduled to start from January 12 to February 2 next year. The games will be played at Lower and Upper Mulpani Cricket Stadium in Kathmandu. The International Cricket Council (ICC) is yet to reveal the full schedule for the marquee tournament.

Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifier Details

A total of 10 teams will be battling it out for the four spots in the main event. The T20 World Cup Qualifier will see the ten teams divided into two groups of five each. The top six teams will advance to the next stage, the Super Six stage, before the all-important final.

Five teams have already been confirmed as participants for the qualifier so far. Bangladesh and Ireland have already sealed their berths in the qualifier, having taken part in the 2024 T20 World Cup. Thailand and host Nepal have qualified via the Asia qualifiers, and the USA from the Americas one.

Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Regional Qualifiers & Format

The remaining spots will be confirmed through the other regional qualifiers. The two teams, each from Africa and Europe, and one from the East Asia-Pacific regions filling the slots.

Rwanda and Sierra Leone are through to the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier Division 1. Starting on 31 August 2025, a total of 8 teams—Rwanda, Sierra Leone, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zimbabwe—will square off against each other in Namibia for two places in the 2026 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier.

In Europe, Germany, Scotland, Italy, and the Netherlands will compete in Rotterdam, with two teams progressing to the global qualifier.

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup East Asia-Pacific Qualifier will be hosted by Fiji. The hosts and seven other teams will be fighting for a single place in the global qualifier. Fiji will be joined by Vanuatu, Papua New Guinea, Indonesia, Japan, Samoa, the Cook Islands, and the Philippines.

ICC Expands Women’s T20 World Cup

The ICC has extended the T20 World Cup in 2026 to 12 teams for the first time in the history of the tournament. England and Wales will host the World Cup in June-July 2026. The tournament will be played across seven venues over 24 days and 33 matches, including Old Trafford Cricket Ground (Manchester), Headingley (Leeds), Hampshire Bowl (Southampton), and Bristol County Ground.

The last edition of the marquee event in 2024 saw 10 teams competing for the title, eventually won by the Sophie Devine-led New Zealand. The Kiwis are the defending champions, having beaten South Africa in the final last year.

Notably, India failed to qualify for the semi-finals of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024. The Women in Blue finished third in Pool A after the Australia and New Zealand women’s teams, with four points and two wins.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.