RCB Star Returns to ODI Setup As West Indies Names 15-Man Squad for Pakistan Series

After suffering a 1-2 loss in the three-match T20I series, West Indies are ready to settle scores against Pakistan in the upcoming three-match ODI leg, slated to start from August 8. Prior to that, the Windies have named a 15-man squad. The news was confirmed via an official media release on the Cricket West Indies (CWI) website.

All matches (47) India A Women tour of Australia, T20, 2025 Delhi Premier League , 2025 ECN Croatia-Cyprus, T20I 2025 ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 France tour of Sweden 2025 GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 Maharani Trophy, 2025 New Zealand tour of Zimbabwe, Test, 2025 Pakistan Women tour of Ireland, 2025 The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 Viking Cup, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – South Mackay India A Women tour of Australia, T20, 2025 AUSA-W – INDA-W – Fixtures Result – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 NDT 172/6 EDR 174/3 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 NDS – ODW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 PD – WDL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 CDK – SDS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Croatia ECN Croatia-Cyprus, T20I 2025 CRO – CYP – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Croatia ECN Croatia-Cyprus, T20I 2025 CRO – CYP – Fixtures Result – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 WIM 128/7 LCC 127/7 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 KSP 98/7 LCC 139/10 Fixtures Standings Toss – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 WIM – CPP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 CPP – KSP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 WIM – KSP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 SURR 137/6 LEI – Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 MID 191/4 SOM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 SUSS – KENT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Neath England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 GLAM – DER – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 NOT – WOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 HAM – ESS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Stockholms län France tour of Sweden 2025 SWE – FRA – Fixtures Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 GTC 65/9 GUG 69/1 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 BCC 98/10 CCC 105/10 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 91YC – NVR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 NAJC – GTC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KUMS – CEC-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 PCR – BNC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 BCC – GUJCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KRMPS – KZK – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 SEL 211/2 MEL 85/10 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kuala Lumpur MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 JOR 128/4 PHG 127/8 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 PRK 198/7 PENG 98/8 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kuala Lumpur MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 KLPR 245/2 PUT 56/5 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Bengaluru Maharani Trophy, 2025 HTW 163/5 MDW 128/8 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Bengaluru Maharani Trophy, 2025 SHLW 113/7 MWW 140/6 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru Maharani Trophy, 2025 BBW – HTW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru Maharani Trophy, 2025 MWW – MDW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – test – Bulawayo New Zealand tour of Zimbabwe, Test, 2025 ZIM – NZ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin Pakistan Women tour of Ireland, 2025 IRE-W – PAK-W – Fixtures Upcoming – 100-ball – Manchester The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 MAO – SOB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 NOS – WEF – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Manchester The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 MOW-W – SBW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 NOS-W – WFW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Stockholms län Viking Cup, 2025 AUST – NOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Stockholms län Viking Cup, 2025 SWE – FRA – Fixtures Standings

Notably, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) big-hitter Romario Shepherd is set to make a return to the ODI setup after missing two series against England and Ireland during the UK tour earlier this year due to his IPL commitments. Shepherd recently featured in the short-format series against Pakistan and managed 31 runs in three games and picked up a wicket. Brandon King has also returned from a side strain that he suffered against Australia last month which kept him out of the T20I leg against Pakistan.

On the other hand, Jediah Blades has earned a call-up too, having featured in just a solitary ODI against Bangladesh late last year. 18-year-old wicketkeeper-batter Jewel Andrew, who made his T20I debut against Pakistan last week also made the cut.

The core of the squad remains stable, with captain Shai Hope set to lead a group that includes established names like Brandon King, Evin Lewis, and Gudakesh Motie. Speedster Alzarri Joseph, however has been given an extended rest to continue his workload management after last featuring against Australia in June-July.

ALSO READ:

Daren Sammy emphasises focus on 2027 ODI World Cup

The series will be key in figuring out the combinations keeping in mind the goal of the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Echoing on thr same lines, coach Daren Sammy said, “Pakistan presents a different test and challenge as we continue our push for automatic qualification for the 2027 World Cup.”

He added, “While qualifying is our immediate goal, maintaining a winning mentality and team cohesion is essential for long-term success.”

West Indies ODI squad for Pakistan series

Shai Hope (C), Jewel Andrew, Jediah Blades, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd

The team will face Pakistan at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad for all three matches.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.