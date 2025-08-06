News
RCB Star Romario Shepherd Returns to ODI Setup As West Indies Names 15-Man Squad for Pakistan Series
international-cricket

RCB Star Returns to ODI Setup As West Indies Names 15-Man Squad for Pakistan Series

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: August 6, 2025
2 min read
RCB Star Romario Shepherd Returns to ODI Setup As West Indies Names 15-Man Squad for Pakistan Series

After suffering a 1-2 loss in the three-match T20I series, West Indies are ready to settle scores against Pakistan in the upcoming three-match ODI leg, slated to start from August 8. Prior to that, the Windies have named a 15-man squad. The news was confirmed via an official media release on the Cricket West Indies (CWI) website.

Notably, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) big-hitter Romario Shepherd is set to make a return to the ODI setup after missing two series against England and Ireland during the UK tour earlier this year due to his IPL commitments. Shepherd recently featured in the short-format series against Pakistan and managed 31 runs in three games and picked up a wicket. Brandon King has also returned from a side strain that he suffered against Australia last month which kept him out of the T20I leg against Pakistan.

On the other hand, Jediah Blades has earned a call-up too, having featured in just a solitary ODI against Bangladesh late last year. 18-year-old wicketkeeper-batter Jewel Andrew, who made his T20I debut against Pakistan last week also made the cut.

The core of the squad remains stable, with captain Shai Hope set to lead a group that includes established names like Brandon King, Evin Lewis, and Gudakesh Motie. Speedster Alzarri Joseph, however has been given an extended rest to continue his workload management after last featuring against Australia in June-July.

ALSO READ:

Daren Sammy emphasises focus on 2027 ODI World Cup

The series will be key in figuring out the combinations keeping in mind the goal of the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Echoing on thr same lines, coach Daren Sammy said, “Pakistan presents a different test and challenge as we continue our push for automatic qualification for the 2027 World Cup.”

He added, “While qualifying is our immediate goal, maintaining a winning mentality and team cohesion is essential for long-term success.”

West Indies ODI squad for Pakistan series

Shai Hope (C), Jewel Andrew, Jediah Blades, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd

The team will face Pakistan at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad for all three matches.

RCB
Romario Shepherd
WI vs PAK
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

