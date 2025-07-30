SRH Stars Tussle For Top Spot In Latest ICC Rankings, India Youngster Benefits From IPL Teammate’s Absence For International Tour

One SRH star has toppled the other in ICC T20I rankings.

Young India batter Abhishek Sharma has toppled his Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) teammate Travis Head to become the No.1 batter in the ICC T20I rankings on Wednesday.

How Abhishek Sharma became the No.1 T20I batter

Abhishek’s rise to the top comes after Head missed Australia’s five-match T20I series against West Indies in the Caribbean, that the visitors won 5-0. This is after a year that Head has lost the top spot in the ICC T20I rankings.

As per the ICC rules, should a player miss out on matches, that will affect his rating points which will significantly reduce. Such is the case with Head, who missed the series against West Indies in a bid to manage his workload.

All matches (28) ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 India tour of England, Test, 2025 KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 New Zealand tour of Zimbabwe, Test, 2025 Pakistan tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 USA Women U19 tour of West Indies, 2025 Women’s One Day Cup, 2025 World Championship of Legends, 2025 Result – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 ESM 137/6 SPE 147/5 Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 TWI – SPE 30/2 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 ESM – WEY – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 WEY – TWI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 ESM – TWI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 BAN – TWI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 WEY – TWI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 BAN – SPE – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 SPE – WEY – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 BAN – WEY – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 BCC 156/5 91YC 155/3 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 NAJC 112/10 GUG 114/3 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 NVR – CCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 GUG – 91YC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – test – London India tour of England, Test, 2025 ENG – IND – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 RTZ – KGC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 TCC – JJ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 STCC – FEK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 ALECC – CEC-A – Fixtures Standings Toss – test – Bulawayo New Zealand tour of Zimbabwe, Test, 2025 ZIM – NZ – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill Pakistan tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 WI – PAK – Fixtures Result – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 BAD 180/5 ASS 182/1 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 SGT 33/1 BDS 206/10 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 ASS – MAK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Trinidad and Tobago USA Women U19 tour of West Indies, 2025 WIU19-W – USAU19-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Birmingham Women’s One Day Cup, 2025 BRB-W – SUR-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham World Championship of Legends, 2025 PNC – IAC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham World Championship of Legends, 2025 SAC – AAC – Fixtures Standings

Abhishek leads the ICC T20I batting rankings with 829 rating points, with Head in second place with 814rating points. Abhishek’s India teammate Tilak Varma remains static in third place with 804 points.

India’s T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav also features in the top 10 and is currently in sixth place with 739 rating points. The 24-year-old becoming the world’s No.1 batter in the shortest format also comes at a time when India haven’t played much T20Is recently. The last T20I series that India played was during January-February this year, when the Men in Blue took on England in a five-match series at home.

That was a memorable series for the Punjab cricketer as he aggregated 279 runs from five matches and ended up as the highest run-getter of that series.

ALSO READ:

Travis Head will be back in action in the upcoming three-match T20I series against South Africa that Australia will host. The first T20I will take place in Darwin on August 10. There is a chance that Abhishek loses his No.1 spot in the rankings should Head impress against the Proteas. Afterall, Abhishek is only 15 points ahead of Head which is only a narrow lead.

Travishek partnerships at SRH

Over the last couple of years, Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head have formed a formidable opening stand for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Most notably, when they forged a 108-run stand against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2024, when they posted a record-breaking total of 287/3.

Sunrisers Hyderabad reached the final of IPL 2024, where they lost to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). This year, however, the Pat Cummins-led side were knocked out in the league stage after finishing in sixth place with 13 points.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.