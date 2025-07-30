News
srh-stars-tussle-for-top-spot-in-latest-icc-rankings-india-youngster abhishek sharma-benefits-from-ipl-teammate travis head's-absence-for-international-tour
international-cricket

SRH Stars Tussle For Top Spot In Latest ICC Rankings, India Youngster Benefits From IPL Teammate’s Absence For International Tour

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: July 30, 2025
3 min read

One SRH star has toppled the other in ICC T20I rankings.

srh-stars-tussle-for-top-spot-in-latest-icc-rankings-india-youngster abhishek sharma-benefits-from-ipl-teammate travis head's-absence-for-international-tour

Young India batter Abhishek Sharma has toppled his Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) teammate Travis Head to become the No.1 batter in the ICC T20I rankings on Wednesday.

How Abhishek Sharma became the No.1 T20I batter

Abhishek’s rise to the top comes after Head missed Australia’s five-match T20I series against West Indies in the Caribbean, that the visitors won 5-0. This is after a year that Head has lost the top spot in the ICC T20I rankings.

As per the ICC rules, should a player miss out on matches, that will affect his rating points which will significantly reduce. Such is the case with Head, who missed the series against West Indies in a bid to manage his workload.

Abhishek leads the ICC T20I batting rankings with 829 rating points, with Head in second place with 814rating points. Abhishek’s India teammate Tilak Varma remains static in third place with 804 points.

India’s T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav also features in the top 10 and is currently in sixth place with 739 rating points. The 24-year-old becoming the world’s No.1 batter in the shortest format also comes at a time when India haven’t played much T20Is recently. The last T20I series that India played was during January-February this year, when the Men in Blue took on England in a five-match series at home.

That was a memorable series for the Punjab cricketer as he aggregated 279 runs from five matches and ended up as the highest run-getter of that series.

ALSO READ:

Travis Head will be back in action in the upcoming three-match T20I series against South Africa that Australia will host. The first T20I will take place in Darwin on August 10. There is a chance that Abhishek loses his No.1 spot in the rankings should Head impress against the Proteas. Afterall, Abhishek is only 15 points ahead of Head which is only a narrow lead.

Travishek partnerships at SRH

Over the last couple of years, Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head have formed a formidable opening stand for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Most notably, when they forged a 108-run stand against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2024, when they posted a record-breaking total of 287/3.

Sunrisers Hyderabad reached the final of IPL 2024, where they lost to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). This year, however, the Pat Cummins-led side were knocked out in the league stage after finishing in sixth place with 13 points.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Abhishek Sharma
Australia
Cricket
ICC Rankings
ICC T20I rankings
India
IPL
SRH
Travis Head
Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

