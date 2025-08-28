Rajasthan Royals Star Named Despite Injury Concerns in Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Squad

He last played competitive cricket in early July.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced their 16-member squad for the 2025 Asia Cup, with spinner Wanindu Hasaranga featuring in the Charith Asalanka-led squad despite injury concerns.

Wanindu Hasaranga in Sri Lanka squad for Asia Cup 2025 despite injury

This also comes after the Rajasthan Royals (RR) player was absent from Sri Lanka’s squad for a T20I series against Zimbabwe that will take place before the Asia Cup.

Hasaranga had sustained a hamstring injury during Sri Lanka’s previous series against Bangladesh, which was why he was left out for the T20I series against Zimbabwe. The 2025 Asia Cup, which will be played in the T20 format, is scheduled to begin on September 9, with the matches taking place in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

The 28-year-old had been acquired by Rajasthan Royals (RR) for the IPL 2025 season, and went onto play 11 matches for them. He took 11 wickets at an average of 33.72, which also included a four-wicket haul.

Hasaranga was forced to miss the T20I series against Bangladesh after hurting his hamstring in July. He had played the ODI series against the Tigers that preceded the T20I series, taking nine wickets to end as the highest wicket-taker in that series. The Galle-born player will also miss the limited-overs series against Zimbabwe, which comprises of two ODIs and three T20Is. But the the team management will hope that he is fully fit just in time for the Asia Cup.

Sri Lanka’s Asia Cup 2025 campaign

The Charith Asalanka-led Sri Lanka have been placed in Group B for the Asia Cup 2025 tournament. They will begin their campaign against Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi on September 13, before facing Hong Kong in Dubai two days later. Sri Lanka will conclude their group stage with a match against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi on September 18.

Sri Lanka had reached the final of the 2023 Asia Cup, where they lost to India. That edition was held in the 50-over format to help teams prepare for the ODI World Cup in India that followed.

The upcoming edition of the Asia Cup will be crucial for a majority of the teams, keeping the 2026 T20 World Cup in mind. India and Sri Lanka will co-host the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Sri Lanka squad for 2025 Asia Cup: Charith Asalanka (Captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana.