News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
usa t20 world cup mlc ace contract termination
international-cricket

USA Participation In 2026 T20 World Cup, MLC 2026 Under Threat As The Board Terminates Contract With ACE

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Last updated: August 22, 2025
2 min read

The future of MLC is up in the air so is USA participation in 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

usa t20 world cup mlc ace contract termination

After making significant strides in world cricket by co-hosting the 2024 T20 World Cup with the West Indies and winning ICC Associate Member Men’s Team Performance of The Year, USA is in a situation where its participation in the next T20 World Cup is under serious threat.

USA Cricket, which is the cricket controlling body in the country, has terminated the multi-decade deal with American Cricket Enterprise Inc. (ACE).

Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Tungabhadra Warriors TBW

Bhimavaram Bulls BVB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Amaravati Royals AMR

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Saint George
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons ABF

Guyana Amazon Warriors GAW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gros Islet
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
24 Aug 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Saint Lucia Kings SLK

Trinbago Knight Riders TKR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
22 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
New Delhi Tigers NDT

Outer Delhi Warriors ODW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
23 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
North Delhi Strikers NDS

East Delhi Riders EDR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
23 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
West Delhi Lions WDL

Purani Delhi 6 PD

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025
North Delhi Strikers Women NDSW

89/3

East Delhi Riders Women EDRW

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Austria
ECI Austria-Belgium, 2025
Austria AUST

88/7

Belgium BEL

136/6

Belgium beat Austria by 48 runs

Fixtures
Live – t10 – Austria
ECI Austria-Belgium, 2025
Austria AUST

Belgium BEL

54/0

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Austria
ECI Austria-Belgium, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Austria AUST

Belgium BEL

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Austria
ECI Austria-Belgium, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Austria AUST

Belgium BEL

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECI Romania-Czechia, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Romania ROM

Czech Republic CZR

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECI Romania-Czechia, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Romania ROM

Czech Republic CZR

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECI Romania-Czechia, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 03:45 PM IST
Romania ROM

Czech Republic CZR

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – București
ECI Romania-Czechia, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 05:45 PM IST
Romania ROM

Czech Republic CZR

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Austria
ECN Austria-Belgium T20I, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 01:45 PM IST
Austria AUST

Belgium BEL

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Austria
ECN Austria-Belgium T20I, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Austria AUST

Belgium BEL

Fixtures
Result – t20 – Romania
ECN Romania-Czechia T20I, 2025
Romania ROM

195/4

Czech Republic CZR

170/7

Romania beat Czech Republic by 25 runs

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t20 – Romania
ECN Romania-Czechia T20I, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Romania ROM

Czech Republic CZR

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
1.Kieler HTC KHTC

147/6

VFB Fallersleben VFB

149/4

VFB Fallersleben beat 1.Kieler HTC by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
KSV Kings KSV

173/3

SG Findorff SGFD

93/3

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 05:45 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 08:45 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Lancashire LAN

56/1

Birmingham Bears BB

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Derbyshire DER

Surrey SURR

47/1

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Yorkshire YOR

41/0

Durham DURH

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Worcestershire WOR

Glamorgan GLAM

56/1

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Nottinghamshire NOT

Gloucestershire GLO

53/0

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – St Saviour
ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26
Papua New Guinea PNG

Denmark DEN

6/0

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Jersey
ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26
23 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Kuwait KWT

Jersey JER

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Ireland Women IRE-W

Italy Women ITA-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Netherlands Women NED-W

Germany Women GER-W

Fixtures Standings
Canceled – oneday – Bangladesh
India tour of Bangladesh, 2025
Bangladesh BAN

India IND

Match Called off

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
24 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
Alleppey Ripples ALRS

131/7

Thrissur Titans TTS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
22 Aug 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Aries Kollam Sailors ARKS

Adani Trivandrum Royals ATR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
23 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Kochi Blue Tigers KBTS

Alleppey Ripples ALRS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
23 Aug 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Thrissur Titans TTS

Calicut Globstars CAGS

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
Hubli Tigers HBT

Gulbarga Mystics GBM

103/5

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Shivamogga Lions SML

Mangalore Dragons MGD

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Hubli Tigers HBT

Mysore Warriors MYW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Bengaluru Blasters BNB

Gulbarga Mystics GBM

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
Renaissance Challengers RNC

124/9

Yallah Shabab Giants YSG

152/8

Yallah Shabab Giants beat Renaissance Challengers by 28 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Majees Titans MAT

Muscat Thunderers MUT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Royal Oman Stallions ROS

IAS Invincibles IAI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Yallah Shabab Giants YSG

Muscat Thunderers MUT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Renaissance Challengers RNC

IAS Invincibles IAI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Royal Oman Stallions ROS

Majees Titans MAT

Fixtures Standings
Result – oneday – South Mackay
South Africa tour of Australia, 2025
Australia AUS

193/10

South Africa SA

277/10

South Africa beat Australia by 84 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Australia
T20 Max Competition, 2025
Ipswich IPS

37/3

Gold Coast GCT

211/8

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Australia
T20 Max Competition, 2025
Toombul TMB

271/5

Northern Suburbs NSBB

114/3

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Maroochydore
T20 Max Competition, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 08:45 AM IST
Sunshine Coast SSC

Sandgate Redcliffe SGR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Australia
T20 Max Competition, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 08:45 AM IST
Wynnum Manly WYN

Redlands RLS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Australia
T20 Max Competition, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 08:45 AM IST
Toombul TMB

Valley VLLY

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Brisbane City
T20 Max Competition, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 08:45 AM IST
South Brisbane SBB

Ipswich IPS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Australia
T20 Max Competition, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 08:45 AM IST
Western Suburbs WSS

University of Queensland UOQ

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Australia
T20 Max Competition, 2025
24 Aug 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Ipswich IPS

Toombul TMB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Birmingham
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
22 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Birmingham Phoenix BIP

Welsh Fire WEF

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
23 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Northern Superchargers NOS

Oval Invincibles OVI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – London
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
23 Aug 2025, 10:30 PM IST
London Spirit LOS

Southern Brave SOB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Birmingham
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Birmingham Phoenix Women BIP-W

Welsh Fire Women WFW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Northern Superchargers Women NOS-W

Oval Invincibles Women OIW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – London
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
London Spirit Women LSW-W

Southern Brave Women SBW-W

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
Melbourne Renegades Academy MR-A

134/9

Adelaide Strikers Academy AS-A

135/4

Adelaide Strikers Academy beat Melbourne Renegades Academy by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
Northern Territory Strike NTS

135/10

Perth Scorchers Academy PSA

139/3

Perth Scorchers Academy beat Northern Territory Strike by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
Pakistan Shaheens PS

88/7

Nepal NEP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Chicago Kingsmen CHK

Hobart Hurricanes Academy HHA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Australian Capital Territory ACOM

Melbourne Stars Academy MS-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Bangladesh A BANA

Adelaide Strikers Academy AS-A

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
Noida Super Kings NOSK

Kanpur Superstars KASS

53/6

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
22 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Lucknow Falcons LUF

Gorakhpur Lions GOLS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Kashi Rudras KARS

Meerut Mavericks MEMA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
23 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Gorakhpur Lions GOLS

Kanpur Superstars KASS

Fixtures Standings

What was the 2029 deal between USA Cricket and ACE?

ACE had struck a 50-year exclusive deal with USA Cricket to operate T20 cricket in 2019.

As a part of the deal, ACE was supposed to sponsor the national teams, build stadiums and establish a professional league.

This has resulted in the stadium in Lauderhill, Florida becoming a regular host of international T20 matches between countries other than the USA as well as the national teams.

ALSO READ:

In the meanwhile, USA also co-hosted the early phases of the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup matches in New York, Texas and Lauderhill. The competition also witnessed USA beat Pakistan in a thrilling Super Over and progress to the Super 8s.

The infrastructure inside the country for T20 cricket has also improved drastically with the inception of Major League Cricket (MLC) which has completed three seasons.

USA participation in LA28 Olympics, 2026 T20 World Cup and MLC 2026 under threat

It has also attracted direct investment from a fellow national board like New Zealand Cricket (NZC) which invested in the MLC in a Toronto-based franchise without the written consent of the USA Cricket.

This is one among the many reasons for the fracture in the relationship between USA Cricket and ACE. With cricket set to make a comeback at the Olympics after nearly a century at the Los Angeles games in 2028, the ICC had put USA Cricket ‘under notice’ in March 2025 citing governance issues.

In June 2025, USA Cricket served ACE with breach notice and accused that it violated major contractual terms: delayed payments, missing infrastructure deadlines of building stadiums and facilities such as a High-Performance centre, governance interference, and international overreach.

The termination of the deal between both the parties has put the continuation of the MLC as well as USA’s participation in the 2026 T20 World Cup co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

USA’s participation at the LA 2028 Games is also under threat right now.

Major Cricket League
USA Cricket
Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

Related posts

Mumbai Indians and SRH Stars Named In Sri Lanka Squad For Zimbabwe Series, Rajasthan Royals Player Misses Out Due To Injury

Mumbai Indians and SRH Stars Named In Sri Lanka ODI Squad For Zimbabwe Series, Rajasthan Royals Player Misses Out Due To Injury

The series will comprise of two ODIs and will be played at Harare.
6:31 pm
Amogh Bodas
Legendary West Indies Batter Brian Lara Suggests Former Mumbai Indians, CSK and RCB Player Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo And Chris Gayle's Inclusion to Guide Youngsters

Legendary West Indies Batter Suggests Former Mumbai Indians, CSK and RCB Players’ Inclusion to Guide Youngsters

This might be a small step towards bringing back the glorious old days.
August 16, 2025
Sreejita Sen
Forget The ICC Rankings, Shai Hope Should Be In The Top 5 ODI Batters Of Today

Forget The ICC Rankings, Shai Hope Should Be In The Top 5 ODI Batters Of Today

August 13, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
Since 2024, Jayden Seales has been the joint third-leading wicket-taker among pacers from the top ten ODI teams.

How Jayden Seales Is Slowly Becoming an ODI Beast Ahead of World Cup 2027

His numbers have improved since last year.
August 13, 2025
Darpan Jain
CPL 2025 Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Caribbean Premier League 2025 in India?

CPL 2025 Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Caribbean Premier League 2025 in India?

The league's 13th edition will commence on August 14.
August 14, 2025
Sreejita Sen
Tom Bruce Scotland New Zealand 2027 ODI World Cup

Former New Zealand Batter Shifts to Scotland, Aims to Play in 2027 ODI World Cup

He represented New Zealand in 17 T20Is between 2017 and 2020.
August 12, 2025
Aditya Ighe
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.